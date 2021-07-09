Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III ordered by Sept 15, what happens now?

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III got officially postponed following breaking news by WBN’s Dan Rafael broke late on Thursday and into Friday morning.

The heavyweight pair look set to trade blows finally in October as unworkable Las Vegas dates in August and September got hampered further by fights involving Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

But what happens if the battle is delayed until October as arbitration ruled Fury vs. Wilder III must take place before September 15th.

Well, the likelihood is there will be concessions in the contract that deals with any postponement. In a nutshell, an unforeseen Covid outbreak will not break the agreement to the point where sanctions will hit Fury.

The World Boxing Council will also look favorable on Fury, and he will keep his title without trouble.

Fury is still yet to defend any world title he’s ever won after pulling out of two defenses against Wladimir Klitschko in 2016 after ripping the belts from the Ukrainian in November 2015.

Eventually, Klitschko was awarded his WBA “super” strap back and defended it in a massive unification against Anthony Joshua in 2017.

This time around, “The Gypsy King” was due to put the WBC championship he took from Wilder on the line. It will still be the case for any new date.

TYSON FURY VACCINE

Wilder and his team are massively disappointed by the delay, though. Co-manager Shelly Finkel told WBN he believes Fury should have got his second dose of the vaccine – as “The Bronze Bomber” did.

“If Tyson Fury and his team did what they should have done and said they had done, this fight would be on and not off,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay did what he was supposed to. He got his two Pfizer vaccines. So did the members of his team.

“He’s ready to go, and this is because Fury did not do what he was supposed to,” he added.

Fury vs. Wilder III has a blank canvas in October to choose from at present. Both sides will expect to get together shortly to thrash out the details of the rescheduling.

Joe Joyce, who was due to be part of a massive night on both sides of the Atlantic, is still facing Carlos Takam on the original date.

