Tickets, England conspiracies stain Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III delay

July 9th, 2021

Conspiracy theories are nothing new in the heavyweight saga between current and former champions Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Ever since they agreed to fight, collusion, plotting, and execution of foul play have sullied the good name of the fight thanks to video platforms and social media.

Some seem to feed off it, and shockingly others try to make a living from it. Now it’s back and in a big way.

No sooner had World Boxing News Lead Contributor Dan Rafael outlined the situation in full through sources around the Fury camp did detractors decide to breed myths about the postponement of the contest.

The first assumption was poor ticket sales, with many posting pictures of the T-Mobile Arena with many seats left. Given the fact that there are only two weeks to go and no British fans can travel, this hypothesis fits perfectly with those who don’t choose to believe the Covid story.

A closer look at the seat map shows that many seats have gotten sold, and those sections with tickets available [in blue] are limited.

Tickets are also still available, have increased slightly, and will be valid for the new date.

Another is quite a reach.

It involves England’s current historic run at Euro 2020 [taking place this year due to the pandemic]. The National Football Team of Fury’s native country is in the midst of final preparations for a major tournament for the first time in 55 years. The last time England won any silverware was the World Cup Final of 1966.

Fury has been all over social media championing Gareth Southgate’s team and cheering them to a Wembley showpiece this Sunday.

Scandalmongers are pushing another absurd notion: Fury wants to break off from camp to watch the final and join in the celebrations.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER UNDERMININGS

Those two outrageous underminings of the real reason Fury got forced to delay the Wilder trilogy, possibly until October, play a significant part in how the promoters are perceived – especially among younger fans who choose these sources as their gospel.

The truth is, Fury vs. Wilder III will happen this year, and there are no conspiracies to conjure up. Plain and simple.

Can we accuse Fury and his team of being reckless, possibly? But in this climate, it’s hard for anyone to avoid the virus when things have opened up.

Variants are rampant, and cases will rise as long as people are mixing with no restrictions. Therefore, don’t be surprised if other big fights fall apart in the coming months.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.