Son of Chris Eubank, boxer Seb Eubank found dead on beach at just 29

July 9th, 2021

Seb Eubank, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank and younger brother of British star Chris Eubank Jr, has tragically died at age 29.

Eubank, a boxer himself, lived a healthy lifestyle and had a wife and one-month-old son. He was found on a Dubai beach.

Recently competing in boxing and pondering a move to MMA, Eubank took the nickname “The Alka Lion.”

The talented fighter recently posted about his exploits in the ring.

“Respect to my opponent, he was strong and resilient and came to put it all on the line,” said Seb.

“He was headhunting, trying to knock me out with brute strength, but he didn’t know about the legendary Eubank granite chin.”

Older sibling Chris Eubank Jr. paid tribute via social media after father Chris released a statement.

“Rest easy little brother. I love you, and you will always be missed,” said Jr.

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 9, 2021

Dad Chris said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in adopting a healthy lifestyle and alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family, we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Mother Karron added: “Our whole family is grieving the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

SEB EUBANK TRIBUTES

Tributes also came from the boxing community.

Derek Chisora said: RIP Seb Eubank. My thoughts and prayers are with the Eubank family and all the people who knew him at this time. Terribly sad news.

Anthony Ogogo, now an AEW wrestler, stated: “RIP Seb Eubank. Nobody should ever lose a child. My heart goes out to Chris and the entire Eubank family, to Seb’s wife and baby.”

A former opponent of Chris Jr, George Groves, said: “Saddened to hear the terrible news Seb Eubank has passed away.

“Seb was a great guy. I remember sparring with him many years ago in London. My thoughts are with the Eubank family.”

WBN would like to offer our condolences to the entire Eubank family for their tragic loss of Seb.