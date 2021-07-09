Salita Promotions signs blue-chip light heavyweight Ali Izmailov

July 9th, 2021

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of blue-chip Russian light heavyweight prospect Ali Izmailov to a promotional contract.

28-year-old Izmailov is a former amateur standout having won multiple elite international tournaments in amateurs. As a professional, at just 5-0, 3 KOs in his pro boxing career, Izmailov is already rated #10 by the IBF.

Standing 5′ 11½″ with a muscular frame, strong punching power, deceptive quickness and a very sturdy defense, Izmailov, from Malgobek, Russia, is a heavy-handed counter puncher whose accurate shots punish opponents into submission. The exciting prospect says he’s expecting to do big things fighting under the Salita banner.

“I have a great future with Salita and everyone will be surprised at my extraordinary ability,” said Izmailov. “Dmitriy Salita will give me the opportunity to become a world champion. I will show the American fans my exciting style and willingness to fight the best.”

Izmailov was last seen unleashing an impressive destruction of his 25-2 countryman, Ruslan Fayfer, in nine rounds in November 2020. Promoter Salita says he’s optimistic of the Russian power puncher’s chances.

“Ali is already the best prospect in the division,” said Salita. “We are going to bring him to the United States where fans will quickly grow to love his fearlessness and his power. The 175-lb division just got even deeper with the addition of this newest Russian strongman.”