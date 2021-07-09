Joahnys Argilagos discusses return to action on Friday night

July 9th, 2021

Team Jesse Rodriguez

Undefeated 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and Cuban bantamweight prospect, Joahnys Argilagos (6-0, 3 KOs), talks about his upcoming fight at the Airport Hilton in Miami, FL, this Friday, July 9, 2021, against Juan Pablo Meza (4-1, 1 KO).

This will be the first 8-round bout of Argilagos’ career. The event, titled “GOT TALENT XIII”, is promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions and will be streamed live on PPV for $4.99 at www.stellartickets.com.

Here is what Argilagos, who is managed by Jesse Rodriguez, had to say about his matchup with Meza, his recent training camp with coach Pedro Roque, fighting in his first 8-round bout, and more.

On his recent training camp in Las Vegas:

“I’ve been training with my coach Pedro Roque at the Prince Ranch Boxing gym with Bones Adams and his fighters. We’ve been sparring with the best and I’m feeling great. Today was my last day of training and I’ll be flying out to Miami this evening. All the hard work is done and now it’s time to focus on Meza.”

On his matchup with Juan Pablo Meza:

“I don’t know much about Meza except that his only loss was by split decision. I know he’s young and hungry so I’m expecting the best version of him. I’ll be ready for any style he brings.”

On fighting in his first 8-round bout:

“I’ve been ready to take everything in my career to new heights. Fighting eight rounds will not be a problem and I’m looking forward to it. This will give me more rounds to stop my opponents so I’m embracing fighting eight rounds. If all goes well, I want to do my damage early and end the fight by knockout.

On what a win will do for his career:

“Since this fight will be streamed live on PPV, I feel I can gain a lot of recognition with those watching. I have over 300 amateur fights, so I have great confidence in my ability to fight anyone in the world. A victory will get me one step closer to fighting someone in the top ten, which is my goal by the end of the year. I want to be fighting for a world title by the end of 2022.