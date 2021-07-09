Chasing Floyd Mayweather record, Golden Boy star “Zurdo” wants souls

July 9th, 2021

Sye Williams

Golden Boy’s new light heavyweight star Gilberto Ramirez is not just hoping to break the Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record. He also wants the best around.

“Zurdo” takes on Sullivan Barrera tonight, hoping to push his impressive C.V. to 42-0. If successful, the Mexican will be just eight wins from Mayweather.

Ramirez has already called out Canelo Alvarez to fight him at 175 and hopes to face one of the champions at his current weight.

Discussing his plans during fight week, Ramirez is ready to hit the ground running in his career under Oscar De La Hoya.

“I see every fight as an opportunity. This is my chance to start my path to becoming a two-division world champion,” he said.

“I know this is a tough fight. It will be very difficult for me. He has a lot of experience, and he’s fought against a lot of good fighters. But he’s never faced anyone like me.

“This Friday, you will all see the best version of Zurdo Ramirez. I’m here to take all of the belts at light heavyweight. I’m here to take the souls of all the warriors at this division.”

Barrera, arguably the toughest test of Ramirez’s career, plans to put a stop to those Floyd Mayweather ambitions his opponent holds.

“I feel good. I feel great. After two years of being away from the ring, it’s great to be able to come back at such a high level,” stated Barrera.

“This is a great opportunity to show people what I am made of. Ramirez is a tough challenge. I know the kind of style he’s going to bring.

“He’s going to want to push me back and throw a lot of punches. But that’s not the kind of fight that I want. I want to be in the center of the ring.

“I’m going to be the one pushing him back,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather will be watching closely as De La Hoya has vowed to do all he can to make sure Ramirez gets over the 50-0 record. Whether this means steering his man away from the top stars remains to be seen.

But Ramirez talks a good game. He has the chance to put that into action when the first bell rings tonight on DAZN.