Appetite for War: Matchroom Boxing add more Mexican talent to their roster

July 9th, 2021

Rising Mexican talent Angel Fierro has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom.

Fierro (18-1 14 KOs) grabbed the headlines with his stunning KO win over Alberto Machado in March, climbing off the canvas in the first and second rounds to deliver a brutal left hook to floor the former World Super-Featherweight champion in his Puerto Rican backyard.

The 22 year old, trained by Mexican legend Erik Morales, took the fight at one week’s notice and delivered on his promise to take the fight to the hometown man, and turned the fight on its head in spectacular fashion to announce himself as one to watch in the 135lbs division with his 14th KO win from 18 victories.

“I am happy with the opportunity to be part of a company like Matchroom,” said Fierro, who will be back in action later in the summer. “I am grateful with the opportunity to represent my country, climb the rankings and prove I am here to stay.”

Fierro’s signing follows the first event of a new series in Mexico with Eddie Hearn and DAZN teaming up with Canelo Promotions and Eddy Reynoso’s Clase y Talento as Julio Cesar Martinez defended his WBC World Flyweight title with a KO win over Joel Cordova in Guadalajara, and the promoter is thrilled to be adding more talent from the boxing hotbed to his stacked stable.

“I am delighted to welcome Angel to the team,” said Hearn. “His win over Machado was spectacular and he showed all the hallmarks of the classic Mexican fighters that we all love to watch – grit, determination, heart and the appetite for a war.

“Angel is the latest Mexican addition to the stable and coming off the back of a great night in Guadalajara, he’s just the type of fighter that these shows in Mexico are built for – hungry young talents that deserve the chance to shine at home.”