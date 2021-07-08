Conor McGregor blames Manny Pacquiao, mimics Deontay Wilder threat

July 8th, 2021

UFC / MP8

MMA star Conor McGregor has blamed Manny Pacquiao for his first loss to Dustin Poirier and mimicked Deontay Wilder with threats to kill.

The former one-fight boxer, who lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2017, believes a failed attempt to fight Pacquiao in a ring return cost him a loss.

Instead of an agreement to meet Manny Pacquiao in another crossover, the deal fell through. Poirier then got drafted in to replace him.

McGregor says he only agreed to rematch Poirier, who he’d already beaten, out of pity. But Pacquiao was to blame for hampering his prep.

“It was an eighty-five percent camp for boxing [before the Poirier loss] against Manny Pacquiao. That’s how the fight came about,” he told The Mac Life.

“It was going to be a charity event [Poirier II], not even under the UFC banner. It was just because he was a southpaw. I felt a bit of pity for him and whatnot, so I’d help him out. That’s it.

“It went the way it went, and I got a setback in there, but setbacks are a beautiful thing. Defeat is the secret ingredient to success, I say, and it’s put me right where I need to be.

“I feel maybe Christmas time, December, I don’t know, we’ll talk afterward. But that world title will be contested in the Allegiant Stadium here in Las Vegas, I would imagine so.

“I like the look of it. It’s called the Death Star as well, and that’s what I’m feeling like right now. A Death Star.”

DEONTAY WILDER THREATS

Making threats akin to those heavyweight Deontay Wilder makes versus his opponents, McGregor added: “Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it.

“I’m going to kill this man. I will slaughter and play with a scared little boy. He’s fighting scared like he always does. Like they always do against me.

“So now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with my food, and then devour it.

“He’s a corpse, a dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped. Taken out on a stretcher,” concluded the Irishman.