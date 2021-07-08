EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder unaware of Tyson Fury delay, Top Rank react

July 8th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder and his team continue to prepare for a fight with Tyson Fury on July 24th despite a rumor a postponement is inevitable due to Covid-19.

ESPN reported that an outbreak in the Fury camp would delay the trilogy, slated for just over two weeks.

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, contacted by WBN on Thursday morning [Las Vegas time] about the issue, said he’s in the dark about the situation.

The New Yorker exclusively told World Boxing News when asked directly: “Not as far as we know,” on whether the clash will get pushed back.

Both fighters are preparing with their trainers Malik Scott [Wilder] and SugarHill Steward [Fury]. They would be due to finish camp at the end of next week.

If there is an outbreak of Covid-19 or even a case inside Fury’s Top Rank Gym, the bout would almost certainly get delayed.

WBN continues to monitor the situation and will know more soon.

Top Rank issued a statement shortly afterward on the matter. At present, there are no plans to move the fight.

“We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date,” they said.

