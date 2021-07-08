Trainer Malik Scott corrects Deontay Wilder after blood-stained spar photo

July 8th, 2021

Deontay Wilder corrected his trainer and former opponent Malik Scott after revealing his blood-stained training shoes from sparring.

The former world heavyweight champion took reprimanding from Scott as he was two rounds short in his assessment.

“Sixteen rds it went down,” said Wilder. “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”

Scott responded: (Clears throat) First of all, it was eighteen rounds young champ.

“Pease be more precise when describing this darkroom lifestyle.”

Wilder and Scott are training together for the first time as a double-act following years of being sparring partners.

“The Bronze Bomber” hopes to win back the WBC title from Tyson Fury in a trilogy match-up on July 24th in Las Vegas.

Losing the rematch in a bad fashion, Wilder is under pressure to perform. Therefore, sending Fury a blood-stained message signals his intentions.

DEONTAY WILDER EXPRESS

Wilder is in a defiant mood of late. He laid down the gauntlet to Fury as the power-puncher displayed his training camp measures to regain his title for a second time.

Will the “Deontay Wilder Express” be right on time and make the Alabama-native a two-time heavyweight world champion?

Or will Fury “truck” through Wilder and cement his claim to the heavyweight crown? The sporting world will have to wait until July 24 to find out.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

Fury is not the only one Wilder is targeting. He recently fired a warning to Anthony Joshua too.

Asked by Sky Sports if he could see AJ in his future, he said: “Most definitely, hands down [I want the Joshua fight]. Without no excuses, no mandatories, nothing in the way.

“As I see, they are already making up excuses. They already got a mandatory plan ahead.

“No one really wants to fight someone like me, and I don’t blame them.”

Predicting a victory over Joshua by knockout, Wilder said: “In a devastating fashion.”

First of all, Fury stands in the way before Wilder can even contemplate re-opening failed talks that halted back in 2018.