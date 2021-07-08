Fans concerned as Adrien Broner posts emotional naked shower picture

July 8th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Adrien Broner has everything anyone could wish for from the outside. However, the world champion fighter continues to struggle with his mental health.

“AB” has a lot on his plate at the moment, from dealing with arrests to troubles with his marriage. “The Problem” is never one to shy away from informing his followers.

Broner did so once again and immediately sparked concern about his well-being.

Firstly, the multi-weight world-title holder said: “Even though I play and joke, I got a lot going on.

“I’m going through a really tough time in my life from lawsuits to wife leaving me to every day I wake up twenty or thirty people got they hands out asking for favors.

“To baby mama drama to not knowing who is 100% real to not knowing if all my peoples ok cause I ain’t heard from me to waking up to strangers not to know when my next court date is to not knowing when my next fight is.

“Also, to not knowing if this will be my last day on earth!

“The crazy thing it’s more, but I say all that to say this whenever you wake up live with no regrets, you don’t ever wanna leave this earth without doing everything you ever dreamed of.

“My heart is pure, and I will come out of this situation I’m in with a smile like I always do.

“Just keep me in your prayers,” he added.

NAKED ADRIEN BRONER

Several hours later, more worry came from an emotional shower picture posted by a naked Broner.

“I never thought I would see the day where I can’t even stand to shower, and another person has to wash me up. But I promise once I get up out, this (expletive) I ain’t looking back!”

Obviously going through a terrible time, Broner has been suffering from issues with alcohol too. Back in January, he opened up to interviewer Brian Custer.

“It was bad. When you wake up, you don’t eat. First of all, you barely sleep. Then you wake up, and the first thing you do is take a drink,” he told The Last Stand Podcast.

“From that drink, it just leads to another one. Then another one. You look up, and it’s 10:30 at night again. It’s time to go to the club.

“Then you spend ten, fifteen, twenty thousand. And then you wake back up, and it’s the same thing.

“It’s just depressing and a hard cycle to stop, but I did it.”

WBN would like to wish Adrien Broner well as he struggles to deal with his current situation.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.