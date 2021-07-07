Tim Tszyu finishes Steve Spark in three, set for run outside Australia

July 7th, 2021

Tim Tszyu proved too strong for late replacement Steve Spark on Wednesday as the son of a legend once again showed his world-class talent.

The newest superstar in Australian boxing extended his unbeaten record against his fellow countryman at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle.

Tszyu was originally supposed to fight longtime contender Michael Zerafa, but the latter pulled out due to health concerns over the pandemic.

Spark filled in on about a week’s notice to save the main event. He was no match for Tszyu.

Streamed exclusively in the United States on ESPN+, Tszyu showed his ability to a wider audience where he could soon be plying his trade.

A deal with Top Rank to put the super welterweight over stateside is in the offing. At 19-0 with 15 KO’s, the WBO number one contender has built a fanatical following in Australia. Now it’s time to head to pastures new.

So far, he’s fought all his pro bouts on home soil.

Last August, he knocked out former world champion Jeff Horn in front of 16,000 fans. Less than four months later, he knocked out Bowyn Morgan in one round in front of more than 15,000 spectators.

Tszyu returned March 31 against former world title challenger Dennis Hogan and notched a bloody fifth-round stoppage.

Spark has now lost two bouts after winning eleven fights in a row before Tszyu, including an upset over Jack Brubaker in April to earn his shot.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

Liam Wilson lost his undefeated record to Filipino veteran Joe Noynay for the WBO Asia Pacific title. Noynay stopped Wilson in five rounds and is now 7-0-1 in his last eight fights dating back to 2017. Overall, the victor is 19-2-2.

Super welterweight veteran Troy O’Meley lost to Wade Ryan for the second time. While in an eight-round welterweight tilt, Sam Ah-See moved to 14-0 against veteran Czar Amonsot.