Tyler Tomlin gains tough St. Petersburg sparring before heading to Las Vegas

July 6th, 2021

Undefeated super lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (11-0, 7 KOs), made his way to St. Petersburg, FL, to get some sparring in with some different fighters.

Tomlin got some tough rounds in with Daniel Bailey (6-0, 4 KOs), who gave Ty the work he was seeking. The sparring was set up by his co-manager Peter Fernandez.

“It was a good experience traveling to Florida to get some good sparring,” said Tomlin, who is promoted by Lou DiBella.

“Daniel Bailey and his coach welcomed me with open arms and sparring sessions we had were amazing. Sometimes you need to travel outside of your hometown to get some different looks with fighters who come with unique styles. I learned a lot about myself during this trip and I’m a better fighter now.”

“Although Ty was a little bit under the weather, he got better and finished off the sparring sessions on a high note,” said Darryl Tomlin, Ty’s father, trainer and co-manager.

“Peter Fernandez is a good man and the sparring we got with Bailey was very helpful. These are the type of things you need to do to take it to the next level.”

“Tyler showed he can hang with the best of them,” said Peter Fernandez. “I wanted to see how he would do against a top-quality fighter from my area here in St. Pete.

“Ty has the charisma and work ethic to become a household name in boxing. He has the talent to become a world champion one day and I’m excited to be working with him.”

Ty Tomlin will be heading out to Las Vegas in the next thirty days to spar with some elite level fighters in the mecca of boxing.

“We have plans to head out to Vegas next month and spar some of the top guys out there,” Ty Tomlin continued. “If I’m going to make it to the top, I’m going to have to make sacrifices like this to advance my career. I’m looking forward to getting that work in Las Vegas.”