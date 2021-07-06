Manny Pacquiao can’t resist Floyd Mayweather jab upon US training return

Esther Lin

Manny Pacquiao is back in the United States to finish off his training camp. When entering the Wild Card Gym to go through his paces with Freddie Roach, the eight-weight champion couldn’t resist a dig at old rival Floyd Mayweather.

When speaking about the challenge ahead of him on August 21st, the “Pacman” described Errol Spence Jr. as “perhaps the most difficult of my career.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JAB

It was an apparent jab at Floyd Mayweather, who defeated the Filipino Senator in May 2015. Their clash remains the biggest box office fight of all time.

Mayweather and Pacquiao consistently continue to be linked to another installment. And with the exhibition circuit in full swing, it just seems a matter of time before the pair meet again.

Once Pacquiao fully retires, there can be no doubt that Mayweather will be knocking on the door to make another $100 million in retirement.

But for now, Pacquiao has a real fight on his hands. He has the opportunity to become a unified welterweight ruler at the age of 42. A remarkable feat if the legend can pull it off.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao is under no illusions about what’s in front of him at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Errol Spence is a very difficult fight for me; perhaps the most difficult of my career,” pointed out the veteran. “But I have been an underdog my whole life. I am used to that.

“It is why I work so hard. But the love and the prayers of my fellow Philippine citizens and Filipinos worldwide sustain and inspire me.

“I fight for the glory of our nation and underdogs everywhere.”

FREDDIE ROACH

Predictably, Freddie Roach had nothing but kind words for the work Pacquiao had been doing in his home country with Buboy Fernandez.

“If this is how Manny hits with jet lag, I may need to get new gloves with thicker padding for our next sessions,” said the multiple-time Trainer of the Year. “He was incredibly sharp for his first day.

“He hit hard with good power. After all these years, I’m still amazed at the great condition he’s in when he comes to training camp.

Excited to be back at Wild Card Gym with coach Freddie! #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/2MOqYsTMJe — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 6, 2021

“After traveling around the world yesterday, he put in a full day here – mitts, speed bag, shadow boxing – the works.

“The best part was at the end when he lifted his shirt to show me his six-pack and said, Freddie, I’m still here.”

