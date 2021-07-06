Joahnys Argilagos signs new promoter deal, returns Friday night

July 6th, 2021

Jesse Rodriguez Boxing Management has signed 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and Cuban bantamweight sensation, Joahnys Argilagos, to a multiyear managerial agreement.

Argilagos joins blue chip prospects, Yoelvis Gomez, Geovany Bruzon, and Lenier Pero, as well multiple division world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, as part of Rodriguez’ growing stable of boxers.

Argilagos, who is a promotional free agent, is scheduled to fight in his first 8-round bout this Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Airport Hilton in Miami, FL, against Juan Pablo Meza (4-1, 1 KO). The bantamweight bout will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions.

Now training in Las Vegas, NV, Argilagos will be guided by veteran coach, Pedro Roque, who also guides the corner of Gamboa, in addition to many other great Cuban fighters of the past.

Joahnys Argilagos, who goes by the nickname “El Pequeño Gigante” (The Little Giant), is (6-0, 3 KOs) as a professional and was born in Camaguey, Cuba. The 24-year-old orthodox bantamweight stands 5’ 5” and had immaculate amateur record of (315 W – 10 L).

Argilagos took home a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and won gold at both the 2015 and 2017 World Championships. With lighting fast hands and explosive power, Argilagos has the pedigree to become the next great Cuban prize fighter.

“I’m going to set the world on fire and make a name for myself in the America,” Argilagos said. “Living and training in the United States has been exciting thus far, especially in Las Vegas where all the greatest fighters are at. I’m going to take full advantage of every opportunity that comes my way and I’m very grateful to my manager Jesse Rodriguez for everything he has done for me.”

“Joahnys Argilagos is an exceptional boxer with explosive power and hand speed,” stated manager Jesse Rodriguez. “He brings an exciting style to the ring because he throws a lot of hard power shots and is very accurate with his punches. When he makes his televised debut, he will be must watch TV. I’m please with his progression as a professional and he’s in good hands with coach Pedro Roque. I’m expecting an electrifying performance from him this Friday in Miami.”