Pay Per View has changed, but Gervonta Davis is the next superstar

July 6th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

The Pay Per View sales ship has altered course these days as several fighters, including Gervonta Davis, jockey to become the next superstar of the paid platform.

At 26 years of age and with sell-out shows behind him, Davis is where he should be in terms of today’s market.

The addition of streaming services and a spat of online outlets broadcasting their standalone events mean the boxing purchase scheme spreads out a lot more than before.

Fans these days have to make decisions monthly about what they can afford. This situation is mainly down to the addition of DAZN, Triller, and ESPN+ over the past few years.

This kind of competition saw off HBO, but Showtime is doing things differently and can cope with the alterations.

For one thing, they’ve got the backing of Floyd Mayweather.

To that effect, so does Gervonta Davis. Therefore, the sky is the limit in terms of passing the baton.

“Tank” is steadily rising through the pound for pound rankings and gaining a loyal following along the way. Those who championed Mayweather to securing the best PPV numbers in the business are doing similar for Davis. It’s a very calculated operation.

As the saying goes, “Rome didn’t get built in a day,” and these things take time.

As of now, and with a second helping of over 200,000 sales, Davis is on the correct path. Yesterday’s one million sales are today’s 500,000. In terms of that formula, the three-weight ruler has the boxing world in the palm of his hands.

Nobody else is doing what Davis is doing right now. Even seasoned unified champions struggle to get the bums on seats Davis does regularly.

Canelo Alvarez is no longer campaigning on Pay Per View after signing a mega-bucks deal with DAZN. And even Manny Pacquiao cannot reach his old heights in the new world.

Since breaking the Pay Per View record against Mayweather, Pacquiao has never sold over half a million PPV’s to this day.

Hence why 500,000 in today’s market is a massive success. You put your price bar over $50 and manage to hit that mark, and you’re golden.

Davis can command $75 already. And given the fact he’s halfway to the new benchmark, those who doubt him should look at the facts before dismissing his achievements.

At present, the take-home from a Gervonta Davis Pay Per View is around $18,750,000. Not bad for a night’s work when you also add the gate receipts from a sellout arena.

Davis is big business if you know how today’s market works. Therefore, the constant berating of the super-lightweight star is unfounded.

GERVONTA DAVIS DEFENSE

Leonard Ellerbe consistently has to defend the fighter on social media, as any promoter would do. But the hard facts are already there if you know where to look.

What Davis needs now is a dance partner that can take him over the supersonic barrier. At present, there’s only Spence and Pacquiao who can command over that quarter of a million.

Mikey Garcia could be a possibility to get over 250,000. However, breaching the 300 or 400k total could take another move up for “Tank.”

The winner of Pacquiao vs. Spence, taking place on August 21st, might come too soon for Davis, even in the next eighteen months.

Even thinking of taking that challenge on – alongside a bonafide star in Mikey Garica, shows the measure of the mission for Davis and Ellerbe.

Today, fans should be embracing one of the most exciting rising stars in the sport and getting behind his inevitable rise to the summit of the pound-for-pound pile.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.