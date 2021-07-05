Ryan Rozicki returns September 11 on “The Revival” in Nova Scotia

July 5th, 2021

On Saturday, September 11th, Three Lions Promotions (TLP) presents “The Revival” with unbeaten WBC-ranked cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (12-0, 12 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada for his third title defence of his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight title at the Centre 200, in Sydney Nova Scotia, Canada.

Rozicki’s opponent for the main event will be announced in the days to come.

“This will be our second event of 2021 and first event back in Nova Scotia since the start of the pandemic.” said Managing Director, Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions (TLP). “We are scouring the globe to find the best opponent for Ryan and it will be a guarantee that this will be his toughest bout to date.” Furthered Otter.

“I have been giving it my all in training and will give it my all in the ring come fight night in my hometown. I never underestimate any of my opponents as this is championship boxing and I’m sure my promotional team will supply the toughest opponent yet. Im glad to be putting my title on the line and may the best man win” explained Ryan Rozicki.

The under card will see fellow maritime fighter Brandon Brewer (25-1-1, 11 KOs) Fredericton New Brunswick back in action alongside Jessie Wilcox (15-0, 9 K0s) of Hamilton Ontario.

Both fighters were on the last TLP card in Sydney Nova Scotia back in February of 2020, Wilcox was the previous co-main event and the local fans enjoyed his performance.

“ I love fighting in my hometown of Hamilton but the atmosphere and fan support is incredible in Cape Breton and I am excited to showcase my skills in front of the crowd there again.” Stated Jessie Wilcox.

Rounding out the card will see Antonio Napolitano (5-0, 3 KOs) of St. Catharines, Ont, Carolyn Redmond (3-0-0, 2KOs) of Guelph Ontario and Jake Daoust (2-0-0, 1KO) ) of Orangeville Ontario.

Local Cape Breton talent will be showcased, with additions to be added in the days to follow.

“It is very important to build boxing back up in Canada after this pandemic and bringing boxing back to Nova Scotia is exactly what’s needed.” explained Otter.

Both the local commission and the WBC sanctioning body are eager for boxing to return to Cape Breton.

“Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions in Canada has been working hard to be back with a regular boxing activity and we are looking forward to Ryan’s title defence.” Stated Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC.

“This event will be open to spectators with limited tickets available with tickets going on sale next week through the Centre 200 website.” Explained Paul Macdonald, General Manager at the Centre 200.

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is a professional boxing promotional company based out of Ontario, Canada. Incorporated in 2016, TLP has established itself as a premier promotional company that is recognized world wide in the sport of professional boxing. TLP is also involved in fundraising for non-profit organizations local and abroad.