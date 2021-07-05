Ruthless Mike Tyson not on board with Floyd Mayweather’s “TBE” claim

Heavyweight great Mike Tyson ripped into ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather in recently uncovered interviews that went under the radar.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” was filmed giving his opinion to Ultimate Champion Network when asked about Mayweather’s “The Best Ever” claim of being the greatest boxer of all time.

Mayweather placed himself as number one ahead of Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Joe Louis.

Tyson being Tyson, the hard-hitting, weed-smoking brute, didn’t hold back.

He said of Mayweather: “He’s very delusional. Listen, if he were anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself.

“OK, he can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great?

“Greatness is not guarding yourself against the people. The people are accepting it.

“He can’t take his kids alone to school by himself. He’s a little scared, man. He’s a very small, scared man.”

Strong stuff from Tyson when then gave Mayweather more verbals when discussing his recent exhibition against a YouTuber.

Speaking directly to the no-hoper novice who went the distance with Mayweather, Tyson said: “You kicked his ass, I was wrong, I was wrong, you kicked ass.

“You kicked ass. There’s no doubt about it. You kicked ass.

“He wasn’t that fast. You got him with those punches. I love you, man, I love you.”

MIKE TYSON VIEWS

Holding an obvious disliking of Mayweather and the way he views his own legacy, Tyson has rarely had anything good to say about the ‘Money’ man.

Despite Mayweather holding one of the best C.V.’s of all time and retiring from the sport undefeated on 50-0.

Mayweather defeated a who’s who of boxing champions, 23 in total, and is widely regarded as the best boxer of his generation. Only Manny Pacquiao comes close, but Mayweather defeated the Filipino Senator in 2015.

Maybe Tyson and Mayweather are not the best of friends, but the vast majority of boxing fans would probably agree with Mike’s views that Floyd is not the best.

Probably the best defensive fighter [TBDE] of all time, if not the best – as Floyd Mayweather proclaims.