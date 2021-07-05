Gervonta Davis holds huge ratings lead over undisputed Josh Taylor at 140

July 5th, 2021

Mikey Williams / Amanda Westcott

Gervonta Davis is miles ahead of four-belt ruler Josh Tayor despite not holding any of the recognized championships at the super-lightweight limit.

In his latest Pay Per View offering, “Tank” powered through the previously undefeated Mario Barrios, moving up two weight classes to capture a third-division title.

Despite Taylor being the undisputed champion, Davis got immediately placed at the top of the pile at 140 pounds.

The Scot won all the marbles when participating in a double unification against Jose Ramirez. Another close victory, in the same ilk as the one against Regis Prograis, saw Taylor take all the plaudits.

But despite “The Tartan Tornado” achieving the ultimate any fighter could do in any weight class, BoxRec rate Davis over one hundred points ahead of his closest rival.

GERVONTA DAVIS STAR

There’s no doubting that Gervonta Davis is a superstar and future pound-for-pound king in the making. Still, there will be serious questions of how the American can be so far ahead of a four-belt ruler with only one fight in his locker at the higher limit.

Calls for the pair to meet in a massive battle are already filling column inches. However, Taylor has to make a WBO mandatory defense against number nine rated Jack Catterall.

A November date for a homecoming title defense in Scotland got bandied around after Taylor’s most significant victory. This scenario leaves the likes of Prograis and Davis waiting in the wings until Taylor is once again free for a voluntary defense opportunity.

Teofimo Lopez, who matched Taylor’s achievements at lightweight, is also reported to be keen on facing the Briton.

BOXREC 140 RATINGS

1 ➡ Gervonta Davis 243.5 [26 years] 25-0 southpaw (Baltimore, USA)

2 ➡ Josh Taylor 140.5 [30] 18-0 southpaw (Haddington, United Kingdom)

3 ➡ Regis Prograis 123.2 [32] 26 1 0 southpaw (Houston, USA)

4 ➡ Jose Zepeda 104.1 [32] 34-2 southpaw (La Puente, USA)

5 ➡ Jose Carlos Ramirez 89.68 [28] 26-1 orthodox (Avenal, USA)

6 ➡ Arnold Barboza Jr 52.44 [29] 25-0 orthodox (Los Angeles, USA)

7 ➡ Jose Pedraza 50.71 [32] 29-3 orthodox (Cidra, Puerto Rico)

8 ➡ Viktor Postol 47.64 [37] 31-3 orthodox (Marina del Rey, USA)

9 ➡ Jack Catterall 37.10 [28] 26-0 southpaw (Chorley, United Kingdom)

10 ➡ Robert Easter Jr 35.05 [30] 23-1 orthodox (Toledo, USA)

11 t0 20

11 ➡ Mario Barrios 30.77 [26] 26-1 orthodox (San Antonio, USA)

12 ➡ Petros Ananyan 28.32 [32] 15-2-2 orthodox (Brooklyn, USA)

13 ➡ Ivan Baranchyk 26.40 [28] 20-2 orthodox (Miami, USA)

14 ➡ Shohjahon Ergashev 24.19 [29] 20-0 southpaw (Detroit, USA)

15 ➡ Subriel Matias 23.72 [29] 17-1 orthodox (Fajardo, Puerto Rico)

16 ➡ Rances Barthelemy* 22.57 [35] 28-1-1 orthodox (Las Vegas, USA)

17 ➡ Ohara Davies 20.98 [29] 22-2 orthodox (Hackney, United Kingdom)

18 ➡ Jeremias Nicolas Ponce 20.36 [25] 28-0 orthodox (José Mármol, Argentina)

19 ➡ Sandor Martin 19.12 [27] 38-2 southpaw (Barcelona, Spain)

20 ➡ Batyr Akhmedov 18.66 [30] 9-1 southpaw (Los Angeles, USA)