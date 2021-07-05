Ex-world champ Glen Johnson promotes Oct 10 event at Miami Airport

July 5th, 2021

One Night of Boxing

Glen Johnson, prolific former professional boxer and president of Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to announce “A NIGHT OF BOXING” taking place at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Saturday, October 10.

July 2021 from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm Sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission promises to be a fantastic night of competitive professional boxing at a world-class location in the heart of the Magic City of Miami .

Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to offer a competitive undercard comprised of 10 undercard fights plus a super welterweight main event Ermal Hadribeaj [8-0-1 (4 KO)], a heavyweight co-main event featuring contender from the WBC Carlos Negrón [23 – 3 (18 KO)], and heavyweight co-feature with former undefeated University of Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphin Raphael Akpejiori [10-0 (10 KO)].

Notable bouts on the undercard will highlight undefeated super featherweight Daniel Bailey [6-0 (6 KO)], and undefeated light heavyweight prospect Robert Daniels Jr. [4-0 (4 KO)].

Other confirmed wrestlers include Manuel Correa, Alvin Davie, Malik Lewis, Alayn Limonta, Isaiah Thompson, Dominique Valera, Jeremiah Potts, Jason Bergman, Javier García, Johnny Jackson, Leroy Jones, Ricardo Medina, Solon Staley, Antwan Tubbs, Maurice Elk, Cedric Washington and MORE TO ANNOUNCE. Consummate Hall of Famer Bob Alexander will be the host for the evening.

On July 10, we will continue to transform South Florida into a celebrated place in boxing history by honoring past legends while ushering in a new generation of young boxers who train in the same gyms where many of the greats trained, just under his direct tutelage.

ONE NIGHT OF BOXING promises to be a fun and entertaining night for adults and children alike. All guests must follow Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol.

TICKETS INCLUDING FOOD AND DRINK VIP RING PACKAGES ARE ON SALE NOW at Eventbrite