Carlos Dixon blasts out Moises Flores in just 47 seconds

July 5th, 2021

Tierra Binford

Uprising Promotions super featherweight Carlos Dixon (12-1, 9 KOs) faced his toughest professional test on Friday night, squaring off against former world title challenger Moises Flores (25-4-1, 17 KOs) at the Iroquois Amphitheater in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

To say he passed with flying colors would be a massive understatement, as the fast rising Dixon needed just 47 seconds to dispose of his opposition.

“We are really proud of Carlos,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We gave him a tough challenge against an established fighter with a great resume, and he needed less than a minute to get the job done.

“Carlos continues to prove to himself and everyone else that he is a legitimate prospect. He is an extremely hard worker, and he has an outstanding man guiding him in his father and head trainer, James. We know that he will only get better as we look to create a pathway to an eventual world title shot down the road.”

Despite it being a very short night for Dixon, the Louisville native looked fantastic en route to the first round stoppage. Showing good body movement and working behind the jab, Dixon pressed forward early before landing a powerful right hook upstairs that hurt Flores.

He then feinted slightly with his left hand and delivered a second right hook that opened up the body of his veteran opposition. That was all Dixon needed, as he immediately unloaded a thunderous left hand to the midsection that flattened Flores just 40 seconds into the opening stanza. The referee initially started his count but quickly called off the fight when it was evident that Flores would be unable to continue.

“We were starting him off on the jab,” Dixon told reporters after the bout. “We were trying to get him confused off the jab and my speed, so we were switching up the speeds. I noticed he had the body shot open, so I reached for it and we landed it.”

Always one to give credit to the people around him, Dixon said it was a collaborative effort that resulted in the huge victory on Friday night.

“This was a great night. Everything went as planned,” he continued. “We had a lot of people putting in a lot of hard work along with me. It was a team effort. I can’t take all of the celebration.”

The win over Flores is an impressive one for the up-and-coming Dixon. In his previous five bouts, the Mexican fighter faced such high-level opposition as Guillermo Rigondeaux, Daniel Roman and Brandon Figueroa.

Highlighting the undercard on Friday night was the fourth consecutive knockout win for 18-year-old Louisville welterweight Demontaze Duncan (4-0, 4 KOs), who needed less than one round to dismantle 25-bout veteran Hugo Padilla.

“Demontaze is a very good fighter,” an impressed Ronson Frank stated after the show. “He showcased himself really well, and he clearly has maturity well beyond his young age. As he continues to progress as a professional, I think boxing fans are going to be hearing a lot about him.”