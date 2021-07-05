AIBA increase weight classes for boxers, add three to men’s category

July 5th, 2021

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Board of Directors has voted in a fundamental change to the sport by amending the weight classes for youth and elite athletes at all AIBA competitions.

Men’s weight categories will increase from 10 to 13, whilst women’s will rise from 10 to 12.

The decision is in force from August 1st, 2021.

The proposal was presented by AIBA Secretary General Mr. István Kovács during his report to the Board. He stressed that AIBA undertook a widespread consultation of stakeholders in men’s and women’s boxing before discussing and agreeing on the new weight classes during the Board meeting.

‘We believe this step will allow a greater pool of boxers to participate in the respective weight categories where they feel most strong and comfortable. We have collected all proposals from National Federations, as well as from respected AIBA Committees. Each voice was heard. This innovation will help boxing to develop from grassroots to elite,’ Mr. Kovács said.

‘We are implementing this crucial change now whilst widespread reform of AIBA’s whole competition structure is in process,’ said AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev. ‘I truly believe we must deliver more opportunities to our athletes; the new divisions will encourage more people from various countries to take up boxing, and allow more nations to win medals. The more medals we have, the more governments will pay attention to our sport and fund it around the globe.’

The changes have been made for the safety of boxers by ensuring easier weight management and equal fighting. The minimum weight for men was reduced from 49kg to 48kg. The spread between the first five categories is 3kg, between the 5th and 7th it is 3.5kg, between the 7th and 9th it is 4kg, and between the 9th and 10th is 5 kg, between 10th and 12th it is 6kg. The super heavyweight category starts from 92kg and has no limits.

The minimum weight for women remains the same at 48kg. However, the spread between first four weight classes is now 2kg. Between the 4th and 8th it is 3kg, between 8th and 9th it is 4 kg, from the 9thto the 10th it is 5kg, and from the 10th to the 11th it is 6kg. The heavyweight weight class remains the same at +81kg.

The full weight classes list can be found below:

Men’s (in kg)

Minimumweight – 46-48

Flyweight – 51

Bantamweight – 54

Featherweight – 57

Lightweight – 60

Light Welterweight – 63,5

Welterweight – 67

Light Middleweight – 71

Middleweight – 75

Light Heavyweight – 80

Cruiserweight – 86

Heavyweight – 92

Super Heavyweight – +92

Women’s (in kg)

Minimumweight – 45-48

Light Flyweight – 50

Flyweight – 52

Bantamweight – 54

Featherweight – 57

Lightweight – 60

Light Welterweight – 63

Welterweight – 66

Light Middleweight – 70

Middleweight – 75

Light Heavyweight – 81

Heavyweight – +81