Massively out of shape Riddick Bowe in return at 53, somebody stop him

July 2nd, 2021

Boxing continues its journey into ridicule as opportunist promoters grasp onto former heavyweight champions like Riddick Bowe to make a fast buck.

At 53 and massively out of shape, “Big Daddy’ will make the comeback World Boxing News first revealed last year.

In January 2020, WBN got approached by someone proclaiming to be Bowe’s manager. They wanted a deal with Eddie Hearn.

Back then, Bowe was already 52, and the move fell on deaf ears.

This time around, it’s seemingly going to happen. Fears are already growing regarding the safety of Bowe, whose lifestyle has not been good for him since he left the sport in 2008.

Nonetheless, Celebrity Boxing is more than willing to accommodate the ex-undisputed champion for an October 10 event in Miami.

They confirmed: “Former World Heavyweight Champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe has signed on to do Celebrity Boxing Miami. Who will he Fight?”

Bowe himself then left a message for the fans. He doesn’t look anywhere near in any state to fight anyone. Hopefully, training is intense and whips Bowe into some kind of condition.

Shockingly, Bowe isn’t content with fighting a “celebrity” either. He wants one of his old rivals, both of whom are in considerably better shape than him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by **Celebrity Boxing Official** (@celebrityboxing1)

“Hi, I’m Riddick Bowe, two-time world heavyweight champion, and I just signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing,” he said.

“Listen, you all, I’m ready to go. Who do you think I should fight? Maybe Mike Tyson? Evander Holyfield? Shaq daddy? Or maybe Joe? Joe mama?

“Let me know who you want me to fight, and it’s a done deal!”

RIDDICK BOWE DEAL

Previously, Bowe chased a deal with Matchroom Boxing. There was no way Hearn would go for that kind of offer.

WBN reported at the time an email sent to Hearn pleading for the Briton to promote him after a brief phone call with one of his employees.

Mr. Hearn and Mrs. Fox,

Mr. Bowe intends to sign the previously sent over employment contract with Matchroom Sport.

As mentioned on a previous phone call with Mrs. Fox, Mr. Bowe is extremely serious and wants to sign this agreement as soon as possible.

I have enclosed the original employment agreement we intend to sign with you.

Mr. Peeples and I have next Wednesday, 12/4/2019, at 9:30 am Central Standard Time (CST USA Time) for a brief call with you and Mr. Hearn.

Bowe got quoted as saying: “Anybody who is trying to stop me from fighting can go kick rocks, and that includes Mr. Hearn,” to WBN.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman contacted WBN at the time to clarify what the situation was. Sulaiman was as worried as WBN about the intentions.

Sitting down for lunch with Bowe around the time of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch in Las Vegas, Sulaiman was adamant the veteran was not fighting anytime soon.

He was right. But seventeen months on, those fears are realized in a shocking turn of events that should not be allowed to transpire.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.