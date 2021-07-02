Former MMA middleweight star knocks out Balboa (not Rocky) in bar fight

Former MMA middleweight star Joe Schilling hit the headlines this week for knocking out a guy called Balboa, yes, like the famous boxing movie.

Justin Balboa, sharing the same surname as the famous heavyweight portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, was knocked out cold for allegedly acting up in a bar – something Schilling believed he needed putting in his place for at the time.

Schilling faces charges for the savage KO, which the 37-year-old says was self-defense against an abusive man hurling insults.

According to attorney Robert Solomon, Balboa did not deserve to take such a savage assault.

“I cannot believe [Schilling] thought it was OK just to haul off and crack somebody twice like that,” Solomon told TMZ. “[Schilling] is lucky we’re not dealing with a manslaughter case.”

MIDDLEWEIGHT POWER

In his defense, Schilling states Balboa “had possibly made an improper remark” about his partner. But Solomon pointed to a viral clip and stated: “The video clearly shows another story.”

Adding on Schilling’s actions, he said: “The reality of it is this guy took this way too far.”

This motherfucker pumpfaked at joe schilling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iq4fA5cxUb — Brodie4president (@TheBrodie505) June 28, 2021

In social media posts since the incident, which Schilling himself shared on platforms and then deleted – including the video itself, the ex-kickboxer stated: “Self-defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore.

“Don’t trip; I got the video. Love you guys; thanks for the concern and support during my life-threatening experience.

“Big shout out to The Yard Muay Thai for preparing me for this life-threatening situation.”

JOE SCHILLING POSTS

Another removed explanation pointed out: “Little context…this guy’s rapping like an idiot.

“The busboy, who happens to be black, walks by, and this idiot bumps into him and screams out, ‘Me and broke [N-word], we don’t get along.’

“The busboy was seriously offended but didn’t want to lose his job. As the night goes on, this clown starts looking at me…I go outside to smoke; as I’m walking back, he bumps into me. I put my hand out to catch him, he immediately says sorry. You can see me nod my head like cool.

“Then he realizes it’s me, the guy he’s been rapping at all night, and he yells, “hey.” I turn around, and he flexes on me….bad decisions are made every day.

“The busboy and DJ came up to thank me. As you can see from this video, when he flexed on me, I was scared for my life and simply defending myself against the evil in this world.”

BALBOA

Talented middleweight Schilling later shared another post in which a former girlfriend of Balboa alleges he “used to physically abuse me regularly.”

“I’ve been waiting eight years for karma to hit him straight in the face,” she added.