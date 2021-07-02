The toxic body and age shaming trolls of Brandon Rios are not boxing fans

July 2nd, 2021

Heczar / Chris Farina

Former world champion Brandon Rios took shots in retirement this week after suffering abhorrent trolling for simply posing for a picture with a friend.

“Bam Bam” went for lunch with World Boxing Council graphic designer Heczar when the pair embraced to remember the moment in Las Vegas.

According to Heczar, Rios even paid for the meal.

No sooner had the post been shared on social media had someone copied it and posted it elsewhere for trolls to do their grisly work.

Rios, who always struggled with weight issues during his career, was subsequently picked apart for his size and facial looks by the subsequent keyboard warriors.

GRIM

Many of what got written on his weight and age at 35 years old are too grim to repeat. It’s shameful behavior.

Those posting probably don’t know that Brandon Rios is one of the most generous and gracious men in boxing. He never has a bad word to say about anyone – unless they are trying to take food from his kids’ table (in the sport).

Brandon has spent years raising money for charity. He also has a circle of friends far and wide in boxing and beyond.

Those who choose to engage in this behavior need to take a long hard look at themselves. Some should also ask whether they’d be brave enough to say it to his face.

I’m guessing not.

BRANDON RIOS CAREER

Rios enjoyed a stellar career inside the ropes, winning a world title at lightweight. He was also challenged for honors at 140 and 147 against Timothy Bradley and the great Manny Pacquiao.

Danny Garcia, Richar Abril, and John Murray were among the big-money events involving Rios, who Top Rank and Bob Arum promoted.

This attitude towards a respected champion from any boxing fan should certainly not be tolerated, especially in the modern day. But in essence, these trolls are not boxing fans anyway.

A warrior in the ring and a gentleman outside of it, Brandon Rios has a name that will always be synonymous with fighting.

Oozing Mexican-Californian machismo, “Bam Bam” has earned the right to enjoy his life outside of trading blows without being judged.

Brandon is one of the good guys.

