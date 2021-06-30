Warriors Boxing sign three undefeated Cubans to promotional deals

June 30th, 2021

Warriors Boxing has just taken their stable of boxers to the next level by signing multi-year promotional agreements with three blue chip prospects, Yoelvis Gomez, Geovany Bruzon, and Lenier Pero.

All three fighters, who are advised by Jesse Rodriguez Management, are also co-promoted with Aldo Mir of Major League Boxing. As pros, the three decorated amateurs and will be on the fast track to a world title.

In the coming months, the trio will be making their way to the United States of America, where they will be training in the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas, NV, and Los Angeles, CA.

“All three of these fighters are very special and we are very pleased to have signed with Warriors Boxing,” said manger Jesse Rodriguez. “Leon Margules and Luis DeCubas Sr. have been in the boxing business for many years, and I have complete faith that they will get my guys to the top. These guys are young and hungry with a burning desire to be world champions. Once we settle in America, its game over.”

“Fighters with special talent like this only come around once in a lifetime,” said Leon Margules, president of Warriors Boxing. “The plan is to move them swiftly, against top contenders, like we are doing with David Morrell.”

“I’ve been around boxing and have promoted some of the greatest fighters in the world, and these guys are right up there with the best,” stated Luis DeCubas Sr. “Only time will tell, but I believe these three, along with David Morrell, will leave a legacy like some of the Cuban greats of the past.”

“Teaming up with Warriors Boxing is going to take these guys to the next level.” said Aldo Mir. “Leon and Luis Sr. have the experience needed to make these guys super stars in America. I’m happy to be co-promoting with them.”

Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (4-0, 4 KOs), a 23-year-old who stands 6’ 0”, was born in Havana, Cuba, and fights out of the orthodox stance. He is currently ranked WBA #10 at middleweight but will campaign at super welterweight when he gets to the States.

He is the son of a legend, Cuba’s hardest hitting boxer ever, Jose Gomez Mustelier, who won a gold medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the 1978 World Amateurs, and 1979 Pan American Games. With over 250 amateur fights, Gomez is considered one of the best fighters to ever come out of Cuba. Known for his relentless style and power, fans can expect to see fireworks every time he steps in the ring.

“Making my way to the United States of America has been a childhood dream of mine ever since I started boxing at age seven,” said Gomez. “I’ve always fantasized about fighting in the States and now that is about to become a reality. I’m very hungry to show the world my God given talent, and I can’t wait to make my USA debut. Everyone who has seen me fight, knows I’m coming to do damage. Fans will see an explosive fighter when they see me in action, that you can guarantee.”

Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (6-0, 5 KOs) is a power punching bridgerweight who stands 6′ 4″. Born in Holguin, Cuba, the 23-year-old fights out of the southpaw stance. Already fighting in 10-round bouts, Bruzon is the current WBC Continental Latino American Bridgerweight Champion and possesses the #23 ranking. With excellent feet to go with his large frame, Bruzon has all the facets to become Cuba’s first heavyweight champion of the world. World renowned trainer, Joe Goossen, will be guiding his corner as his trainer.

“When I come to America, my goal is to be known as the most dangerous man in boxing,” stated Bruzon. “I know I have a long way to go, but I have big dreams to become a household name in the sport of boxing. Training in Los Angeles with Joe Goossen is going to be the turning point in my career because I know I’ll be sparring the best fighters in the world, with one of the best coaches in boxing. I just want to win a world title for all my people back home in Cuba.”

Lenier “El Justiciero” Pero (5-0, 3 KOs), a 28-year-old heavyweight southpaw, stands 6′ 3 1/2″ and was born in Camaguey, Cuba. In 2010 as an amateur, he won gold at the Youth Olympics and Youth Worlds, in addition to winning gold at the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Games. He is the current WBA Fedelatin Champion, and beat Frank Sanchez WBA #14, six times as an amateur.

“My career is about to take another turn in the right direction,” said Pero. “Everyone knows that you must fight in America if you want to make it in boxing. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices, leaving family and friends back home, but this is what I’ve chosen to do. When I arrive in the States, I’m going to work extra hard to be the best version of myself. I’m excited about the next journey of my life.”