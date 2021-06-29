Mark Dawson faces Larry Fryers in Philly headliner change for July 24

June 29th, 2021

Undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson Jr. will take on seasoned veteran Larry Fryers in the eight-round main event of an RDR Promotions card on Saturday, July 24th at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The card will conclude the 2nd night of a “Crossroads” weekend doubleheader at the 2300 Arena. The July 23rd show was updated last week with Nahir Albright taking on Jeremy Hill in the main event.

Dawson of Philadelphia has a record of 8-0-1 with three knockouts. The 24 year-old Dawson, is a five year-professional, and is coming off of a win over Rodrigo Solis on May 8th at the 2300 Arena.

Fryers of Yonkers, New York has a record of 11-4 with four knockouts. The 30 year-old Fryers is a five year professional. He has a good win over previously undefeated Charles Natal (9-0-2). Fryers is coming off a setback to prospect Xander Zayas on June 12th.

In the co-feature, popular heavyweight Joey Dawejko will compete in an eight-round bout.

Dawejko of Philadelphia is 21-8-4 with 12 knockouts. The 21 year-old Dawejko is a 12 year-professional who has wins over Ricardo Johnson (1-0), John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), Enobong Umohette (9-2), Natu Visinia (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1) and Kelvin Nunez (15-0). Dawejko is coming off a 1st round stoppage of Joe Jones on April 3rd at the 2300 Arena. Dawejko’s opponent will be announced shortly.

In six-round bouts:

Dhafir Smith (28-25-7, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Joe Jones (11-4, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ in a cruiserweight bout.

Edgar Joe Cortes (8-6-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ fights Gorwar Karyah (2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight fight.

Rasheen Brown (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight contest,

In four-round bouts:

Afunwa King (3-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY fights Clarence Whitehead (0-2) of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight contest.

Paul Koon (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight fight.

Nicolas Sullivan (3-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA fights Nathan Benichou (2-5, 1 KO) of Puebla, MEX in a super featherweight bout.

David Stevens (5-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight contest.

Iman Lee of Yonkers, NY will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

Tickets are $75, $100, $150 and $250 for VIP Box, and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell for each night is at 6 PM