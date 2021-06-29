Joe Joyce vs. Carlos Takam: Frank Warren confirms solid card for July 24

FRANK WARREN has delivered a spectacular undercard to support Joe Joyce’s big Heavyweight clash against Carlos Takam at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday July 24, live on BT.

Beside’s Joyce’s WBO International, WBC Silver and Commonwealth Heavyweight championships being on the line, the Hall of Fame promoter has added three further title clashes.

There will be plenty of attention on Hamzah Sheeraz after former two-weight World champion Carl Frampton branded him Britain’s best prospect and added: “If he doesn’t go on and win a world title, I’ll eat my hat.”

Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Ilford’s Sheeraz, who is highly rated in the WBO rankings for Brian Castano’s World title, will be bidding for a seventh consecutive inside-the-distance win.

He won his title stopping Ryan Kelly in November 2019 and followed that up with impressive defences against Paul Kean and Guido Nicolas Pitto.

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth Welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

They were due to meet back in March, but Jenkins who hasn’t boxed since a technical draw against Liam Taylor in November 2019 pulled out because of a perforated eardrum.

Essuman last fought in September 2020 when he outpointed Cedrick Peynaud to claim the IBF European crown.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International Super-Bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

Streatham’s Bourke has a reputation as a damaging puncher. His title winning performance when he hammered Michael Ramabeletsa inside two rounds last December is proof.

Beech isn’t an easy first defence. Beech Jnr pushed Brad Foster all the way in a British and Commonwealth title challenge 12 months ago before losing on points.

Warren said: “I am delighted with the undercard. All of the boys have a chance to make statements that show they are headline acts of the future.

“Hamzah is now training in California and from what I am told he is impressing everyone out there. He is a real sleeper in the Super-Welterweight division, and I am with Carl Frampton in believing he reaches the very top.

“Chris Bourke is a threat to any of the domestic Super-Bantamweights and I’m sure he would like to do better than Brad Foster did against James.

“I am relieved that Chris Jenkins will finally get another defence after a long layoff, and am delighted to get Ekow Essuman out again. Whoever wins this fight, be it Chris or Ekow, will be well placed to kick on and start looking at World level fights.

“It is a 50-50 fight and few will tip either with great conviction.”

There is also Heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), who’s opponent is TBC.

Elsewhere on the card, Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut, whilst Reading Super-Featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill.

‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

Tickets are available NOW from AXS.com. Click here to buy tickets.

£50 Tier

£70 Floor/Tier

£100 Floor

£150 Floor

£300 VIP Hospitality