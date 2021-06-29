Giovani Santillan eyes big fight following Top Rank undercard triumph

June 29th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Thompson Boxing Promotions’ undefeated welterweight, Giovani Santillan (27-0, 15 KOs), is seeking a top contender for his next fight after a victorious outing this past Saturday when he defeated Cecil McCalla (23-5, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision.

The 8-round bout was promoted by Top Rank.

“Every fight I’m learning something new about myself and this fight was no different,” said Santillan. “It’s been over a year since I last fought before going into this fight, and I felt I shook off the rust nicely.

“Now that I got this fight out of the way, I’m ready to step up and face any top ten contenders in the welterweight division.

“My whole team is working hard to get me a big fight and I’ll be ready when my name is called.”

“Giovani is on the cusp of a big fight, and I know he’s ready for the next level of competition,” stated promoter Ken Thompson.

““He’s showing time and time again that he has the grit to always come out on top, no matter who the opponent is.

“He gets the job done each and every time he steps in the ring. His future is bright.”