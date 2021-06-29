Floyd Mayweather given serious grounds to face Manny Pacquiao again

June 29th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao has given old rival Floyd Mayweather the perfect opportunity to come out of retirement, train properly and face him in a rematch.

The Filipino Senator launched a scathing attack on Mayweather’s recent event against a YouTuber as the “Pacman” prepares for another bonafide world title shot.

Mayweather fell short of plans to break Pay Per View records with his Showtime outing, with only 25,000 tickets sold for a 65,000 stadium in Miami.

Pacquiao believes Mayweather shouldn’t be returning to action in this type of event and made his feelings clear in a recent interview.

“If I’m fighting for the money, then I would have picked some scrub to fight,” Pacquiao stated, according to the Power & Play show in the Philippines.

“Why would I try to fight an undefeated fighter if I’m chasing the paycheck? We know this is a real fight [against Errol Spence].

“I fight because this is my passion. I love beating undefeated fighters and bringing honor to my country. I’m not like some other guys who are in it just for the money.

“Some other fighters [like Floyd Mayweather] challenge non-boxers just to get paid. I want to fight. I want to challenge the best.”

The Spence PPV hit the headlines due to a lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports over an alleged breach of contract. Pacquiao got reported to have deviated from an agreed fight with Mikey Garcia.

That’s if an official complaint gets taken seriously. Pacquiao says it holds no water.

“Paradigm Sports’ lawsuit against me has no merit. I have an absolute right under the agreement with Paradigm to engage in the upcoming bout with Errol Spence.

“If this frivolous lawsuit continues, I will be proven correct in court,” said Pacquiao in a statement handed to World Boxing News.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Regarding Floyd Mayweather, well, the “Money” Man has a solid excuse to make the Pacquiao return before they both hang up their gloves for good.

They are fast running out of time to secure a fight that would certainly push the two million Pay Pay View sales mark. It’s something that still interests Floyd if he’s taking on social media influencers.

Mayweather has been critical of Pacquiao’s quest to stay active, though.

“Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to fight,’ Mayweather said. “But I’m financially set. I want to make everybody hear this.

“You’re going to hear a lot of people say, “Floyd needed to do this.” But no, I’m well off.

“When I come and do an exhibition and come out boxing and have some fun. I do it cause I want to do it, not cause I have to do it,” added the five-weight ruler.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.