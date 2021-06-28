Steve Vukosa and Mike Marshall battle to heavyweight draw in NH

June 28th, 2021

Emily Harney/Fightograpy

“Breakout” main event fighters Steve “The Gentle Giant Vukosa and “Fly” Mike Marshall battled to a 10-round Granite Chin Promotions doubleheader last night, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

Granite promoted another day-night doubleheader, including a Pro-Am card during the afternoon sessions, highlighted by the semifinals of the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational, featuring some of New England’s top amateur boxers.”

The ageless Vukosa (13-1-1, 5 KOs), a former WBC U.S. heavyweight title holder, and Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs), the reigning New England heavyweight champion, battled to a 10-round draw and the NABA United States title they fought for remains vacant.

It was clearly a difficult fight to judge as evident by the wide range of judges’ scoring: 99-91 for Marshall, 97-93 in favor of Vukosa, and 95-95.

“We had a dynamic day and night,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti said. “During the day, we had some of the top amateurs in New England and some local pros. At night, we had a packed house and entertaining fights. Although scorecards in the main event may not have reflected the fight, I don’t argue with the outcome, only the way we got there. I’ll talk to Steve and Mike and ask them if they want to fight again on our August 28th card. I’m not sure if Steve wants to continue fighting and Mike may be offered a bigger fight. We’ll talk soon and find out.”

In the co-featured event, former New England heavyweight champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (6-2-1, 4 KOs) outworked his Mexican opponent, Jose Humbert “Olimpico” Corral (20-27, 12 KOs) from the opening bell to win a decisive 8-round unanimous decision for the vacant ABF Atlantic heavyweight title.

New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Boy” O’Han, Jr. (13-1, 7 KOs) retained his title with a workmanlike performance against gutsy challenger Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (13-15-4, 9 KOs), who was unable to answer the bell for the sixth round.

In what was unquestionably the Fight of the Night, junior lightweights Kevin “El Gallo” Rodriguez (1-1) and Dee “Outlaw” Venable 2-6) went toe-to-toe for four entertaining rounds of non-stop action. Despite being penalized a point for a low blow, Rodriguez edged Venable on all three judges’ scorecards by the identical scores of 38-37.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (5-0, 4 KOs) floored Paulo Sousa three times en route to a third-round triumph by technical knockout.

Unbeaten Julien “Black Drago” Baptiste (3-0, 2 KOs) pitched a near shutout against Rodrigo “The Lion” Almeida (2-11, 2 KOs) for a 4-round decision.

Young welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (2-0, 2 KO) used an old-fashioned body attack and a right hook put Aquilando Brandao (0-4) on the canvas in round one. He beat the count, but it was ruled that he was unable to continue, resulting in a knockout for Goff.

An unanswered barrage of punches thrown by junior middleweight Carlos Abel Castillo led to the referee stopping the bout late in the first round against an overmatched Jay Gregory (0-4)

A wild opening round, in which heavyweight Marco Nasciemento (0-2) was dropped twice and then he decked Dennis Ventura (2-0, 2 KOs), was followed by a slower pace in round two. Ventura dropped Nasciemento again in the second and Nasciemento was unable to beat the count.

Lightweight Brandon Idrogo moved to 3-0 with his third knockout, needing only 50-seconds to secure a technical knockout of Tommy “T-Mike” Kenney (0-6).

Light heavyweight Steve Sumpler won his first pro fight by way of a fourth round TKO, when an accidental head but opened a cut over Saul “Spider” Almeida’s right eye so severe that the ring doctor halted the fight.

Fighting for the first time in more than three years, undefeated middleweight Jelame Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs) got right back on the winning track, out-boxing Texas veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith for a 4-round unanimous decision

Promising middleweight prospect, Josniel “TG” Castro (3-0, 2 KOs) punished Jader Alves, who had two points deducted for holding and head butting, until the ring doctor stopped the one-sided fight after the conclusion of the third round. Castro recently signed a managerial contract with Shearns Boxing.

Nelson “Chino” Perez improved his record to 3-0 when his opponent, Dewayne Wisdom, was disqualified in the fourth round for repeated fouls and refusal to follow the referee’s orders.

Three-time New England Golden Gloves champion Demeck “Hightower” Edmonds (2-0, 2 KOs) needed only three punches and 21-seconds to stop pro-debuting Wallace Nass Silva in the evening’s first bout.

“Wild Thing” Pallerin defends ABF Atlantic title

ABF Atlantic cruiserweight champion Yan “Wild Thing” Pallerin, fighting out of Montreal, successfully defended his crown against Angolan challenger Cristiano Pedro (2-4-1, 1 KO) in the afternoon card’s main event. Pallerin, who improved to 12-1 (5 KOs), methodically cruised to an 8-round unanimous decision by scores of 79-73, 78-72, 78-72.

In other afternoon pro bouts, lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (1-0-1) won his first pro fight via a 4-round unanimous decision over game Andy Aiello (1-5-1), cruiserweight Andrew “Action Packed” Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) took a third-round technical knockout versus Jesus “The Juice” Cintron (1-19-2), cruiserweight Scott Lambert (2-2, 2 KOs) earned a first-round TKO win over Yhago Goncalves (0-4), Canadian heavyweight Alexis Barriere (2-0, 2 KOs) finished off pro-debuting Andrew Nolan with a crisp right in the opening round, and Laurent Humes stopped Philipe Martins in the round in a battle of pro-debuting super middleweights.

Middleweight Wade Faria, welterweight Shea Wilcox and Jaydell Pazmino were semifinals winners in the inaugural Granite Chin Invitational, and they will advance to the championship round August 28th at New England Sports Center.

Complete results below:

__________________________________________________________________________

NIGHT CARD

MAIN EVENT — VACANT NABA UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Steve Vukosa (13-1-1, 5 KOs), Quincy, MA

D10

Mike Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs), Danbury, CT

CO-FEATURE – VACANT ABF ATLANTIC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Justin Rolfe (5-2-1, 4 KOs), Fairfield, ME

WDEC8 80-71, 79-72, 77-74

Jose Humberto Corral (20-26, 12 KOs) Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

(Rolfe won ABF Atlantic heavyweight title)

NEW ENGLAND WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Mike O’Han, Jr. (13-1, 7 KOs), Holbrook, MA.

WTKO5 (3:00)

Tyrone Luckey (13-5-4, 9 KOs), Manahawkin, NJ

(O’Han Jr. retained N.E. welterweight title)

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Dennis Ventura (2-0, 2 KOs), Salem, MA

WKO2 (1:39)

Marco Nasciemento (0-2), Woburn, MA.

CRUISERWEIGHTS

Demeck Edmonds (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

WKO1 (0:21)

Wallace Nass Silva (0-1), Boston, MA

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Steve Sumpler (1-0, 1 KO), Pittsfield, MA

WTKO4 (0:54)

Saul Almeida (0-14-4), Framingham, MA

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Jelame Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs), Lynn, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Larry Smith (12-48-2, 8 KOs), Dallas, TX

Julien Baptiste (3-0, 2 KOs), Woburn, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Rodrigo Almeida (2-11, 2 KOs), Woburn, MA

Josniel Castro (3-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA by way of Puerto Rico

WKO3 (3:00)

Jader Alves (0-9), Woburn, MA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Carlos Abel Castillo (2-0, 2 KOs), Holyoke, MA

WTKO1 (2:31)

Jay Gregory (0-4, 2 KOs), Auburn, NY

WELTERWEIGHTS

Denzel Whitley (5-0, 4 KOs), Holyoke, MA

WTKO3 (2:26)

Pablo Sousa (0-21), Woburn, MA.

Eric Goff (2-0, 2 KOs), Weymouth, MA

WKO1 (0:37)

Aquilando Brando (0-4), Woburn, MA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Nelson Perez (3-0, 2 KOs), Marlboro, MA

WDQ4 (0:48)

Dewayne Wisdom (7-57-2, 3 KOs), Indianapolis, IN

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Brandon Idrogo (3-0, 3 KOs), Ellenville, NY

WTKO1 (0:50)

Tommy Kenney (0-6), Rutland, VT

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kevin Rodriguez (1-1), Lawrence, MA

WDEC4 (38-37, 38-37, 38-37)

Dee Venable (2-6), Springfield, MA

DAY CARD

MAIN EVENT – ABF ATLANTIC CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Yan Pallerin (12-1, 5 KOs), Granby, Quebec, Canada

WDEC8 (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Cristiano Pedro (2-4-1, 1 KO), Lewiston, ME by way of Angola

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Alexis Barriere (2-0, 2 KOs), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieux, Quebec, Canada

WKO1 (1:31)

Andrew Nolan (0-1), Dover Plains, NY

CRUISERWEIGHTS

Andrew Perez (2-0, 2 KO), Lawrence, MA

WTKO3 (2:45)

Jesus Cintron (1-19-2), Springfield, MA

Scott Lambert (2-2, 2 KOs), Dover Plains, NY

WTKO1 (1:30)

Yhago Goncalves (0-4), Portsmouth, ME by way of Brazil

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Laurent Humes (1-0, 1 KO), Springfield, MA

WTKO2 (2:32)

Philipe Martins (0-1, Marlborough, MA

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Ian Garcia (1-0-1), Springfield, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Andy Aiello (1-5-1), Bridgewater, MA

AMATEURS

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL MIDDLEWEIGHT SEMIFINAL

Wade Faria, Portland Boxing Club WPTS (3-0) James Maner, Big Six

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL WELTERWEIGHT SEMIFINAL

Shea Wilcox, Broadway Boxing WPTS (2-1) Apostolus Lolos, Nashua PAL

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL LIGHT WELTERWEIGHT SEMIFINAL

Jaydell Pazmino, Intenze 978 WPTS (3-0) Dimas Colon, Thrive Boxing

SENIOR NOVICE SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS

Jordan Lindsay, Portland Boxing Club WPTS (3-0) David Marshall, On Point Boxing

SENIOR NOVICE HEAVYWEIGHTS

Haiden Scott, TKP BoxFit WPTS (3-0) Liam Harrison, Seacoast Boxing

Theo Beuvelet, Private Jewels WPTS (2-1) vs. Dylan Goulart, On Point Boxing

SENIOR NOTICE WELTERWEIGHTS

Sam Williams, Seacoast Boxing WRSC1 (1:36) Joe Provenzano, Fenton Boxing Club

SENIOR NOVICE FEATHERWEIGHTS

Shyne Conce, Intenze 978 WPTS (3-0) Thomas Chin, Broadway Boxing Club