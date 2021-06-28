Manny Pacquiao focused on training despite legal wrangle and title limbo

June 28th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao will be fighting Errol Spence on August 21st despite a legal wrangle between the welterweight star and Paradigm Sports.

The “Pacman” joined forces with Paradigm when attempting to fight with Conor McGregor, who the company also represents.

After weeks of tranquility, the fight failed to materialize when Dustin Poirier knocked out McGregor in their rematch.

McGregor now has unfinished business to attend to in their trilogy.

The defeat, though, was a bitter blow to Pacquiao. It led to the Filipino Senator switching his attention elsewhere.

Paradigm wanted the 42-year-old to revisit the fight with Mikey Garcia that initially fell through when the pandemic hit. Pacquiao and Garcia were due to face each other twice in 2020.

Pacquiao was unwilling to do so and wanted to face Errol Spence instead for two more versions of the 147 title. This outcome left both sides at loggerheads.

When Pacquiao signed on for the Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View, Paradigm took exception and filed a complaint.

Representative of Pacquiao, Dale Kinsella, has since moved to dismiss any notion of the official move being a threat to the Spence headliner on Friday.

“The complaint filed by Paradigm Sports in California state court on Friday is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming mega-fight,” he stated. “It can and will fail for numerous reasons.

“Moreover, had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them.

“Should this matter proceed beyond Friday’s filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney’s fees as well.”

MANNY PACQUIAO FOCUS

As of Monday, Pacquiao continues to train hard for the contest as his posts on social media reveal.

Ticket information was released last week, although Pacquiao didn’t get his WBA “super” welterweight title back for the confirmation.

WBN fully expects the WBA to give Pacquiao his old title back they took and passed onto Yordenis Ugas. If they do, the Spence fight will become a unification in some eyes.

If they don’t, Ugas will remain in possession of the strap.