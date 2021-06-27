Julio Cesar Martinez retains WBC title with Joel Cordova stoppage

June 27th, 2021

Melina Pizaro

Julio Cesar Martinez continues to reign supreme following another great performance from the talented Mexican in his home country.

Martinez defended his WBC World Flyweight title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage win over Joel Cordova at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Wrecking machine Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) was making the third defense of his title, but Cordova (12-5-2 3 KOs) began the fight in fine style and gave Martinez a stern examination in the first third of the bout – before the tide changed dramatically and quickly.

A left hook in the fifth stunned Cordova. Although the challenger rode that well, a mirror image of the shot floored him early in the sixth round put Cordova on the floor – and Martinez was ruthless as he went in for the kill and forced the referee to halt the contest and record a dominant stoppage win.

“I am grateful with the team, and we’re aiming to stay at Flyweight and unify the titles,” said Martinez. “I am so happy my family and my fans are here in Mexico for me and to support me this evening.

“He was as tough as I expected, a great fighter, and we’re all here to win, so all respect to him. Now I want to unify next.”

“I believe JCM is the best 112lb fighter in the world,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “He’s certainly the most exciting. He throws with you. He wants you to throw. You don’t see KOs in the lighter divisions, but you do with him.

“I think this kid is a superstar, Eddy Reynoso is behind him, we’re behind him, this kid is going all the way.

“I think he should unify first at Flyweight, whether that’s Sunny Edwards, Artem Dalakian, Junto Nakatani, and then up to Super-Flyweight and then up to Bantamweight over time.

“A fight with Juan Francisco Estrada is a super-fight in Mexico, and we’ll see Martinez back out in September.”

MATELLON

Daniel Matellon retained the interim WBA World Flyweight title with a unanimous points win over Jose Argumedo.

Argumedo was cut by the left eye in the second round from an accidental head clash and then over the right eye and also the forehead as the Mexican poured forward from the off, and the constant flow of blood seemed to make Argumedo put the foot down harder in the first half of the fight.

Matellon remained patient and measured throughout though and was able to weather the storms and pick Argumedo off and was given the nod 117-111 and 115-113 (twice) on the cards.

OTHER RESULTS

Christian Alan Gomez Duran (20-2-1 18 KOs) recorded a stunning KO to end a thrilling back and forth contest with Jorge Perez Sanchez (13-1 5 KOs) in the ninth round of a scheduled ten.

Gomez landed the first round and had an electrifying second round where a pair of left hooks floored Sanchez. Gomez went in for the kill, landing a big uppercut to have Perez Sanchez just about surviving the round.

Sanchez recovered well and had a good third and fourth rounds, but again, Gomez was able to find the key shot, a left hook to the body that troubled Perez Sanchez in the fifth.

The story of the fight continued that path, as Perez Sanchez recovered and threatened to take over but was always wary of Gomez’s power. In the ninth round, Gomez unleashed a huge right uppercut to end a fantastic fight.

Diego Pacheco (12-0 9 KOs) promised to shine and did just that in Mexico – getting some valuable rounds and being tested by unbeaten Jesus Moroyoqui (7-1-1 4 KOs), but getting his jab working, having a huge fifth round, and then closing the show in the sixth round of his second eight-round fight in the paid ranks.

Gabriel Valenzuela (24-2-1 14 KOs) kicked the night off with a victory over Juan Ocura (14-14-2 6 KOs). Valenzuela came into the bout off the back of a fine win over Robbie Davies Jr in London in February, and he landed a crisp right uppercut at the end of the third round to floor Ocura.

Ocura bravely got back to his feet and gave as good as he got but was ultimately stopped with just under a minute left in the seventh round by Valenzuela.