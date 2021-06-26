WBC handed ideal time for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte order in December

June 26th, 2021

Mark Robinson

World Boxing Council chiefs have the opportunity to order Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte for December following confirmation of Anthony Joshua’s next move.

Joshua will battle stipulated challenge Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th at Tottenham’s Stadium in London, ruling out a meeting with Fury in 2021.

Due to the fact Fury is taking on Deontay Wilder on July 24, and Joshua is now tied up, potentially until the spring of 2022, the WBC has ample time to give Whyte his shot.

Given Whyte has waited since 2019, although on and off because of a loss to Alexander Povetkin, Eddie Hearn should implore WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman to act as soon as the Wilder fight gets done.

The only potential problem for Whyte is whether the WBC sees the Wilder trilogy battle as a mandatory defense. This outcome could happen as “The Bronze Bomber” is ranked number one.

In February 2020, the rematch got counted as mandatory for Wilder. Therefore, it could be a case of vice-versa.

That, and only that reason, should keep Whyte waiting any longer than necessary.

TYSON FURY vs. DILLIAN WHYTE

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Fury refused to commit to moving straight to Joshua after Wilder.

“I’ve got to get past Wilder. Then those guys will get their five minutes of fame. I’ll give them the biggest beatdown they have had in their lives,” said Fury.

“I’ll deal with these guys later – the most important thing to me is Wilder. He’s the most dangerous heavyweight in the world who would knock out Joshua in the first round.

“As I’ve told [Joshua’s promoter] Eddie Hearn, the difference between them and me is they are businessmen. I’m a Spartan.”

Fury vs. Joshua is the one the whole of the UK wants to happen. However, Joshua delaying his outing until September was unexpected.

AJ gave a date in August to initially battle Fury in Saudi Arabia. He’d then have had more time to secure Fury for December.

Waiting another five weeks puts both men out of sync and leaves the WBC with the perfect chance to give Whyte his mandatory shot – at long last.

