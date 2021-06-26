Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya PPV opponent choices worlds apart

June 26th, 2021

Stacey Verbeek

Boxing greats Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson will be back in action this fall as the world champions prepare to add another chapter to their legacy.

De La Hoya recently confirmed his next opponent as Tyson, who started it all regarding the exhibition comeback, could be set to follow soon.

In all honesty, their respected foes look to be complete opposites.

The Golden Boy promoter is facing Vitor Belfort, a UFC legend but limited boxer. Tyson, for his money, confirmed a far superior former rival.

MIKE TYSON vs. LENNO LEWIS II

“I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson TMZ in LA earlier this year. Asked when the fight will take place, he answered: “September.”

Lennox Lewis is a big contrast to Belfort. The heavyweight superstar is the last undisputed champion in boxing’s glamor division. He’s also a fighter who pummeled Tyson when they met.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” is taking a real risk in potentially losing via knockout again. It all depends on what kind of shape Lewis is in these days.

DE LA HOYA vs. BELFORT

As for De La Hoya, the eleven-time world title-holder is ready to entertain the fans.

“I am ready to return to the ring. I’m proud to be part of Triller and Verzuz and their game-changing model of reimagining the boxing business as four-quadrant entertainment,” De La Hoya stated.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for a champion like Vitor Belfort as we show the world what high-level boxing is all about.

“It was incredibly important to me my comeback was on this date as it represents such an important moment in history for me, my fans, and the words culture.

“This is much bigger than just me and this event, for all those with ties and or roots in and to Mexico.

Opponent Belfort added: “It will be a pleasure to represent MMA again, this time in the ring against one of the biggest names in the history of boxing.

“It will be a war not to be missed and a fight my kids will be talking about. This is certain to make combat sports history.”

Lewis vs. Tyson II will likely take place on Tyson’s “Legends Only” platform founded in 2020. As for De La Hoya, Triller Fight Club will host.

Both exhibition matches are due to happen in September.