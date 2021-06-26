Joshua vs Usyk date rules out undisputed Fury heavyweight fight in 2021

June 26th, 2021

As World Boxing News first reported, Anthony Joshua, will not be fighting Tyson Fury in 2021 as the heavyweight champion confirms his next date.

Joshua will battle WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

This outcome means Joshua will not be fighting Fury in an undisputed clash this year, simply due to the time constraints involved.

Even a quick turnaround featuring a needed twelve-week camp for that type of battle, Fury vs. Joshua, would be looking at February – at the earliest.

As the battle will probably head to Saudi Arabia, if it ever happens, February could still work. However, it’s more than likely that both men would be willing to wait until the summer.

That way, Wembley Stadium in the UK would be able to put in a rival bid to host.

Fury may now be able to get in another defense of his WBC title if he comes through Deontay Wilder on July 24. Father John won’t be pleased with how things have worked out.

John wanted Fury vs. Joshua to happen this year. He was raging when Fury got ordered to face Wilder again by a US judge.

“But there’s no bright lights and glitz here. Withenshaw,” John told BT sport. “What would you do? Do you want to be in Vegas or Withenshaw?

“But let me tell you, if you want to keep your WBC belt, you’re better in Withenshaw. I feel like they’ve done it all wrong.

“On the 11th hour, and everybody knew about the arbitration. I was told the arbitration was under control – it’s not a problem. All of a sudden, at the 11th hour, it is a problem.

“It’s madness, but the only problem is, it’s madness, and my son’s caught up in the middle of it.

“And I’m not a happy man about any of it.”

HEAVYWEIGHT WORRY

On Joshua vs. Usyk and Fury vs. Wilder, John predicted: “Both men could get beat.

“AJ could get beat, so could Tyson. Because both men could get complacent thinking about one another, and all of a sudden, you’re doing something else.

“You’re geared up to fight one another in the biggest fight in history. And, all of a sudden, what have we got? Two warm-up fights in between.

“I’ve said a lot. I’ve said this, I’ve said that. But it’s all business. It’s all building a fight. But now this is serious.

“You know, I’d say, ‘Keep your WBC belt, I’m out of here. I’m fighting AJ, with the belt or without it. And I’m sure people still want it.”

Joshua vs. Usyk for the unified heavyweight title will get confirmed in the coming days.