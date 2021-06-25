41-0 star trusts idol Oscar De La Hoya on Floyd Mayweather record pursuit

Sye Williams

Gilberto Ramirez is pinning all his hopes on promoter Oscar De La Hoya in his bid to overhaul Floyd Mayweather’s magical 50-0 record.

The former world champion, nicknamed “Zurdo,” is 41-0 with 27 KOs and only nine wins from equalling Mayweather.

De La Hoya, the Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy – attended a recent event to promote Ramirez taking on Sullivan Barrera to hit 42-0.

There, Ramirez outlined his delight at being involved with such a high-profile figure in the sport.

“I feel grateful and happy to be fighting on July 9. It will be an amazing night. There will be a lot of Latinos and a lot of Mexican people supporting.

“It has given me additional motivation. It’s going to be a great night, along with Joseph Diaz Jr. and Seniesa Estrada.

“I expect an explosive fight. We both will come forward. People like seeing explosive fights, and that’s what we are going to deliver.

“I am doing everything I can in camp to make sure that I win.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

Discussing the Mayweather target before, Ramirez is playing down the importance De La Hoya has placed on beating Mayweather’s benchmark.

“Getting to 50-0 is very important, but I’m more interested in being able to fight the fights the fans want.

“I’ve never turned down a fight. Also, I have made it clear to all the fighters I want. I look across the division, and none of these fighters are on my level.”

Updating at the event, Ramirez added his trust in the process.

“I’m happy to be with Golden Boy. I joined them because Oscar De La Hoya is my idol. I have been watching him since I was a kid.

“Also, he is a legend, and that’s what I want to be as well. Together we can make that happen.”

Ramirez could ultimately land a world title fight against Canelo Alvarez over the next twelve months. The fight would have extra spice due to the nature of the split between De La Hoya and Canelo.

The pair remain estranged and have exchanged fiery messages since parting ways.

De La Hoya is in the midst of a comeback to exhibition fights and has even mentioned Canelo as a future opponent for himself.