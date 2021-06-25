Nahir Albright vs. Jeremy Hill headlines 2300 Arena in Philly on July 23

June 25th, 2021

Rising Lightweight Nahir Albright will take on Jeremy Hill In the main event on Friday night, July 23rd, which will kick off “Crossroads” weekend at the 2300 Arena.

The card will be the first of back-to-back shows as RDR Promotions will be back the very next night with another action packed show that will also feature some of the best talent in the county.

Albright of Sicklerville, New Jersey has a record of 12-1 with six knockouts.

The 25 year-old Albright has been streaking as he stopped his last four opponents which includes early wins over Dante Cox (6-1) and his fight when he stopped former world title challenger Cosme Rivera in eight-rounds on May 28th in Rivera’s home country of Mexico. Albright also has wins over Danny Murray (1-0), Glenford Nickey (4-1-1) and Roy McGill (6-1-1).

Hill of New Orleans has a record of 15-1 with 10 knockouts.

Hiil, 28 years-old is a three-year pro who has wins over Leshawn Alcoks (1-0), Xavier Wilson (11-1-1) and Travis Castellon (16-3-1). Hill is coming off of a fourth round stoppage over Deivi Julio on May 15th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Also taking part in an eight-round bout will be Derrick Whitley Jr. taking on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Whitley of Springfield, MA is 6-1-1 and is a four-year professional. He is coming off a no-contest against Jermaine Corley, as Whitley suffered a cut before the fourth round.

Donald “No Love” Smith (12-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a eight-round featherweight bout.

In a six-round super bantamweight bout, Romuel Cruz (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Roberto Pucheta (10-18-2, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico.

In a six-round heavyweight crowd pleasing match, Garrett Wilson (18-17-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joel Caudle (8-5-2, 5 KOs) of Raleigh, NC.

In four-round Bouts:

Raekwon Butler (2-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Dieumerci Nzau (11-14, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, MD in a welterweight contest.

Ryan Umberger (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bensalem, PA takes on Ryan Schwartzberg (0-1-1) in a junior middleweight fight.

Isaiah Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Damien Robinson (1-0, 1 KO) of North Carolina in a super lightweight contest.

Rashan Adams of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a junior lightweight bout.

Muhsin Cason (7-0, 4 KOs) of Las Vegas will see action in a cruiserweight bout.

Tickets are $75, $100, $150 and $250 for VIP Box, and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell is at 7 PM