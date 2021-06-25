Mario Barrios eyes Gervonta Davis upset before Josh Taylor challenge

June 25th, 2021

Mario Barrios faces his toughest challenge on Saturday night against a fighter in Gervonta Davis, moving up in weight yet again.

Rising steadily through the ranks, Barrios finds himself on the paid platform with the opportunity to halt one of the best-undefeated runs in the sport.

The WBA secondary champ gets ready to take on “Tank” Davis on Pay-Per-View in Atlanta this weekend.

Barrios spoke to Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast to talk about what we can expect in the big showdown and who he has his eyes on after Davis.

Custer began by asking whether Davis did the right thing in choosing him as an opponent.

“He might of bit off more than he can chew. Come on the 26th. Everything will play out once both of us step into the ring,” Barrios said.

“He’s going to be in there with a full-blown jr. welterweight, not someone who is past their prime. Not someone who’s coming up in weight, but someone who’s been at 140 and who’s had much success with almost every single one of his fights has all come by stoppages.

GERVONTA DAVIS DANGER

“He’s in there with someone just as dangerous as he is but at two weight classes higher than what he’s used to being in the ring with.

“I’m just as dangerous, if not more dangerous because I’ve been dangerous at 140 for quite some time now.”

Should he get through Gervonta Davis, Barrios will be looking for the newly-crowned undisputed champion at the weight.

“I’m in the sport to be great,” he pointed out. “Given that we have a unified champion now at 140 (Josh Taylor), that would be where I would set my eyes on after this fight.”

