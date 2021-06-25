Giovanni Santillan aims to take the spotlight from Lomachenko

June 25th, 2021

📷 Mikey Williams

Thompson Boxing Promotions’ undefeated super welterweight contender, Giovanni Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs), returns to the ring this Saturday, June 26, 2021, against Cecil McCalla (23-4, 10 KOs).

The 10-round bout, promoted by Top Rank, takes place in Las Vegas on the undercard of Vasily Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani. Santillan-McCalla will be among the undercard bouts streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT.

Santillan, who will be making his 2021 debut, feels confident going into this bout after having a great training camp.

“I put in a lot of hard work with my team and took my strength and conditioning to new levels,” said Santillan.

“I’m feeling extremely confident that I’ll be able to perform at a very high level in every round because I made all the needed sacrifices to be in the best shape of my life.

“I want to leave no doubt in the judge’s minds with an electrifying performance, and my mind will be on stopping McCalla before the final bell rings. I’m looking to steal the show.”

“Giovanni is really focused for this fight,” stated promoter Ken Thompson. “He’s on the verge of landing a big fight and a victory will solidify him as a top contender, one who will be eligible to fight for a world title soon. We are proud of his accomplishments and want to see him shine this Saturday.”