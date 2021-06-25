Christian Tapia vs. Mason Menard top The Showboat Hotel in AC on July 31

June 25th, 2021

Hard Hitting Promotions is pleased to formally announce a landmark boxing series at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City titled, Boardwalk Boxing Powered by Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat Hotel.

The series was announced at a packed press conference that took place this past Tuesday at The Showboat Hotel, with the first event taking place on Saturday, July 31st.

“I am so glad to be part of this. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Manny Rivera, Partner with Hard Hitting Promotions. “This is just a small piece of what is going to happen in Atlantic City. This has been a vision for the last three and a half years. What we will be doing is putting on great fights and high quality events, and we can see this as the start of bringing big time boxing in Atlantic City like it used be. You can see what we are trying to do in our first event, by having excellent fights with all of the fighters getting tested in real fights.”

“Starting on July 31st, we will start a 12-fight series with Hard Hitting Promotions. This is the largest commitment to boxing in Atlantic City in an Atlantic City property since the 1990’s,” said Brandon Dixon, president of Tower Investments. “We are committed to making boxing an integral part of the city’s non-casino entertainment in addition to our professional boxing series, we will be rolling out a truly unique amateur fight series.”

In the main event on July 31st, undefeated Christian Tapia battles Mason Menard in a 10 round fight for the NABA Super Featherweight title.

Tapia of Coamo, Puerto Rico, has a record of 11-0 with 10 knockouts,

Tapia, 27 years-old is a four-year professional, and is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Carlos Colon on March 7th, 2020 in Atlantic City..

Menard of Rayne, Louisiana has an impressive mark of 36-5 with 25 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Menard is a 14 year-professional who has racked up wins over Thomas Dardar (8-1), Lonnie Smith (14-3-2), Ivan Otero (8-1), Oscar Bravo (21-4), Eudy Bernardo (21-0), Bahodir Mamadjonov (19-2). Menard is coming off a close majority decision defeat to highly ranked Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1) on November 27th in Hollywood, Florida.

In the co-feature, undefeated bantamweight Dylan Price of Sicklerville, New Jersey takes on tough Edwin Rodriguez in an eight-round bout.

Price, 22 years-old of Sicklerville, NJ is 13-0 with 10 knockouts. Price, a four-year professional, has stopped his last four opponents, and is coming off a 2nd round destruction over Elias Joaquino on April 17th in Philadelphia.

Rodriguez, 28 year-old of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico has a record of 11-5-2 with five knockouts.

Rodriguez, a nine-year veteran, has wins over Carlos Rodriguez (12-1), Juan Carlos Camacho (6-0) and highly regarded Saul Sanchez (12-0). Rodriguez is coming off a disputed draw with decorated contender Joshua Greer (22-2-1) on November 14th in Las Vegas.

Local favorite, Anthony “Juice” Young returns in an eight-round bout against veteran, Todd Manuel in a welterweight fight.

Young of Atlantic City is 21-2 with eight knockouts.

Young, 33, will be making his 13th appearance in his hometown, is coming off the best win of his career, as he stopped former super welterweight world champion Sadam Ali in three-rounds on March 4, 2019 in Las Vegas,

Manuel of Rayne, Louisiana is 19-17-1 with five knockouts, has posted wins over K Lon Spencer (4-0), Arthur Thomas (1-0) and Tom Howard (8-1). Manuel is on a two-fight winning streak, and in his last contest, he won an eight-round unanimous decision against Jesus Angulo on June 4th in Mexico.

In six-round bouts:

Ricardo Caraballo (6-1, 2 KOs) of Riverview, Florida takes on an opponent to be named in a flyweight fight.

Emmnauel Rodriguez (9-0, 4 KOs) of Quebardillas, PR will fight an opponent to be named.

Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will take part in a welterweight bout.

Jerome Conquest (10-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named.

In a four-round bout, welterweight Dezmond Lucas (2-0, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY will make an appearance against an opponent to be named.

Tickets for this amazing evening boxing are $150, $100, $75 and $55 and can be purchased.