Salita Promotions to stream another packed event from Russia this Sunday

June 24th, 2021

Fans of international boxing can wake up to boxing for brunch this Sunday, June 27, at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT), as Salita Promotions proudly presents another marathon 14-fight matinee of Russian boxing on their popular YOUTUBE CHANNEL, free of charge from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The event, entitled “Fight and Win” and presented by Shamo Boxing in association with Salita Promotions, will feature a rugged eight-round battle between WBO #3 and IBF #7 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (22-2-1, 11 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, now residing Brooklyn, and Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania’s Oscar Richard (7-3-1, 2 KOs).

And in the 10-round co-main event, Beshariq, Uzbekistan’s Bakhromjon “B.F.” Fozilov (3-1-3, 3 KOs) will face 18-fight veteran Andrey Tomashchuk of Chelyabinsk, Russia for the WPBF International Middleweight Championship.

30-year-old Potapov has bounced back nicely from his highly controversial “loss” to fellow contender Josh Greer by scoring two big victories, including his last outing, a shutout unanimous decision over Ukraine’s then 16-2 Oleksandr Hryshchuk in December 2020 in Moscow. In his 11-year career, Potapov has already held the WBA Asia and WBO NABO Bantamweight Championships.

“I look forward to returning to the ring and putting on an exciting performance for my fans in Moscow and worldwide,” said Potapov, who has steadily moved back into contention for another big fight, whether a rematch against Greer or a challenge of one of the division’s champions.

Also scheduled for battle in featured fights are Saint Petersburg, Russia’s Zurab Kvitsiani (7-1, 2 KOs) taking on Khimki, Russia’s David Nikolaev (9-7-1, 5 KOs) in a middleweight eight-rounder; Grozny, Russia’s (via Almaty, Kazakhstan) undefeated super lightweight Shamil Malsagov (3-0, 1 KO) up against Ufa, Russia’s Rustem Fatkhullin (8-8, 3 KOs) over eight rounds; and once-beaten Tikhon Netesov of Irkutsk, Russia (5-1, 2 KOs) facing Khimki, Russia’s (via Vanadzor, Armenia) Arkadi Harutyunyan (4-17, 1 KO) in a six-round super lightweight battle.

I am thrilled to bring a Sunday show from Moscow to boxing fans in the US via our YOUTUBE CHANNEL, said Dmitriy Salita. “Nikolai is one of the best bantamweights in the world. Coming off this weekend with Inoue’s incredible performance, I believe Nikolai will show that he is elite and ready to challenge ‘The Monster.’”

Calling the action in English will be Canada’s Corey Erdman, a commentary veteran for ESPN, NBC, CBS, SpikeTV, BoxNation, DAZN and SNY, as well as UFC Fight Pass’ recurring series Broadway Boxing. Erdman is also a lead columnist for Boxing Scene, and a regular combat sports contributor to VICE.

The livestream is part of Salita Promotions’ ever-expanding YOUTUBE CHANNEL, that already offers thousands of hours of past fights from many of the biggest names in boxing, free of charge, and attracts more than 5 million monthly views with 196,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of daily viewers. Check the Salita Promotions YOUTUBE CHANNEL for regular video updates of boxing’s greatest legends, its best fighters, toughest contenders and brightest prospects in action.