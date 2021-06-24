Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh links up with Tyson Fury’s trainer

June 24th, 2021

Top Rank

Nico Ali Walsh, the 20-year-old grandson of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali, has joined forces with the same trainer as current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Ali Walsh has enlisted a pair of Kronk Gym’s most notable figures for his in-ring development.

TYSON FURY TRAINER

SugarHill Steward, nephew of the late Emanuel Steward and the head trainer of “The Gypsy King” Fury, will be his chief second.

Steward guided Fury to a standout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last year. Since then, his reputation has skyrocketed in the boxing world.

Richard T. Slone, who held numerous positions at Kronk and is now a world-renowned artist, will be in Ali Walsh’s corner as a trainer and cut man.

During a recent training camp in Las Vegas, he sparred former world champion Julian Williams and unbeaten junior welterweight contender Shohjahon Ergashev.

The young prospect fell in love with the sport due to being close to his famous grandfather. Some of Ali Walsh’s earliest gym memories are with Muhammad Ali by his side.

Ali remains a symbol of sport and humanity to countless people, but to Ali Walsh, he’s the beloved grandpa he calls “Poppy.”

TOP RANK

Signing with Top Rank and Bob Arum, who also promoted his grandfather, Walsh is already on a steady path to stardom.

Naturally, Arum was delighted to broker the deal.

“Nico’s grandfather was a pretty good fighter,” Arum quipped. “Hopefully, Nico will emulate his success.

“He’s a young man of great character, which one would expect from Muhammad Ali’s grandson.”

Ali Walsh added: “To me, I was hanging out in the gym with my grandfather. Sometimes I have to remind myself that he’s everyone’s idol.”

Arum has penciled in a debut for Walsh on August 14th. All eyes will be on the man with boxing engraved in his DNA.