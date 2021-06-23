Heavyweight Joe Joyce talks Fury vs. Wilder III, open to winner or AJ

June 23rd, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce says he will knock out Carlos Takam and then stay up to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III live from Las Vegas.

“The Juggernaut” battles Takam after a potential vacant WBO title clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell through.

Current holder Anthony Joshua was mulling over potentially dropping the belt to face Fury. But, in the end, it proved academic.

Fury was ordered to face Wilder again after signing a two-fight contract for February and July 2020. The pair meet next month, one year later, due to the pandemic.

Promoter Frank Warren wasted no time booking the July 24 date for Joyce to serve up a starter for the UK fans ahead of the main course.

Joyce can’t wait.

“I’m gonna beat up Takam, won’t be able to sleep, and I will watch Tyson against Deontay. I will win by stoppage or KO but won’t round predict the round,” stated Joyce before airing his views on Fury vs. Wilder III.

“Wilder has a new trainer in Malik Scott, but is he going to be able to change enough to do much different?

“He has that equalizer [one-punch KO power], but Fury took it and got back up in their first fight.

“Fury’s skills are so much better, and it looks a formality for him but is still exciting because Wilder is dangerous.”

On the situation with Usyk, Joyce added: “When I thought I might fight Usyk, I just went to the gym, practiced some southpaw techniques, but boxing is unpredictable, and you never really know what is going to happen.

“I kept myself ready, stayed off the doughnuts and the beers, so I’m in good shape. I was training like I was going to fight Usyk, but now I am totally focused on Takam.

“He’s not a southpaw, he’s orthodox, and I am confident of my ability in this fight. I am within touching distance of a world heavyweight title fight and let them know I’m ready to fight whoever has the belts.

“I have accepted the fight with Takam because he is a good name, an experienced fighter, he’s strong and always comes to win.

“It’s going to be a great fight. He is a short fighter in stature, so he will want to get in range, throw those big dangerous hooks and get under my jab. It’s going to be a difficult fight.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

“I need to increase my sparring, and I’m ready to go. A few fights are to be sorted out, but I can fight any of the big names for a World title.

“That is what I’m in the sport for. So I said I would win all the belts, win a World title, and be right there.

“I am going to get to my destination. But I want Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury when I fight for a World title.

“I always seem to be the underdog who pulls through. So it’s less pressure on me, and I make sure I do the work in the gym.

“It will be so much better with fans back, and I can pick up their energy,” he concluded.