Super featherweight Carlos Dixon returns to Louisville on July 2nd

June 22nd, 2021

Uprising Promotions super featherweight Carlos Dixon (11-1, 8 KOs) will be making his long-awaited return to the ring on Friday, July 2nd, fighting in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The bout will take place outdoors under a covered pavilion at the Iroquois Amphitheater, marking the first appearance for Dixon since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that Carlos is anxious to return to the ring after experiencing such a long layoff,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions.

“He was really generating some momentum prior to the pandemic, and we expect him to pick up right where he left off on July 2nd. Fighting in his hometown is not something that Carlos takes lightly, and we know he is determined to make Louisville proud with another impressive performance.”

Dixon became the WBC Youth World Super Featherweight champion in his last outing, defeating Jonathan Lecona Ramos via unanimous decision at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium. He now faces a stiff test on July 2nd when he enters the ring against former world title challenger Moises Flores (25-3-1, 17 KOs). Over his last five bouts, the Mexican pugilist has faced such high-level opposition as Guillermo Rigondeaux, Daniel Roman and Brandon Figueroa.

“I’m excited to finally be back in the ring after such a long delay,” said Dixon. “I’ve spent the past 16 months training hard to get stronger and faster. I look forward to continuing my journey to bring another major world championship back to Louisville and honor the legacy of The Greatest – Muhammad Ali. ”

Prior to his layoff, Dixon fought 10 times over the course of just 21 months. His win over Ramos in his most recent contest was his sixth fight in the span of one year. Extremely popular in his hometown of Louisville, the 24-year-old rising prospect takes his Kentucky pride with him every time he steps into the ring.

Doors open on July 2nd at 5:00 p.m., with the opening bell ringing at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office and can also be purchased online. A full fight card is expected to be announced in the coming week.