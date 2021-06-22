Jean Pascal breaks silence, fails to address alleged drug fail record-break

June 22nd, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Light heavyweight Jean Pascal broke his silence over the weekend after reportedly testing positive for a fourth banned substance in one sitting.

According to WBN’s Dan Rafael, Pascal overhauled Jarrell Miller’s eye-popping haul of three flagged substances during testing procedures.

Pascal was certainly highly vocal and ready to clear his names after the initial discovery. But once Rafael announced the fourth substance, Pascal went quiet for days.

That was until Sunday. He said: “The Devil Works Hard, But I Work Harder!” and “justice is slow…as we’ve all seen…back to my good day!” on social media.

The prior muteness doesn’t help the former world champion’s cause after Pascal was dropped from a rematch with Badou Jack.

Pascal’s fight was due to take place on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather‘s exhibition comeback. It was duly scrapped.

justice is slow…as we’ve all seen…back to my good day! — Jean Pascal (@jeanpascalchamp) June 20, 2021

Rafael was targeted by Pascal when making the initial announcement as the Canadian vowed to clear his name. On either side of telling Rafael to prove this first instance of accusations, Pascal said: “I am shocked and embarrassed. I would never voluntarily take illegal substances.

“I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so. I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing.

“I’ve passed countless tests during my 13 years at the highest level of boxing. I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it.”

JEAN PASCAL FOURTH

Within days, Rafael dropped this bombshell on boxing fans regarding Pascal.

“Pascal tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug erythropoietin, which is better known as EPO, a source with direct knowledge of the test results told The Ring,” he revealed.

“Pascal provided samples to VADA on May 14, and that test result was the one returned on Wednesday night, according to the source.

“EPO, which can only be administered via injection, is for blood doping. It’s used to increase oxygen-carrying capacity by increasing a person’s number of red blood cells.

“As was the case for disgraced cycling star Lance Armstrong,” added Rafael.

Furthermore, administers VADA the test is yet to comment on the situation.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.