Tyson Fury using a unique training method for Deontay Wilder trilogy

June 22nd, 2021

@gypsyking101

Tyson Fury uses a unique training method to stay ready for his third installment with Deontay Wilder next month.

The heavyweight champion spent time between bases in Miami and Las Vegas recently before setting for the latter in the run-up to the fight.

One man who had a front-row seat was the promoter and former world champion Dmitriy Salita.

Lifting the lid on what he saw, Salita described a punishing regime for Fury as “The Gypsy King” pushes towards a first-ever title defense.

“I was in Miami with Tyson, and he is in great shape for Wilder next month,” explained Salita via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog

“I went to the gym, and he did fifteen rounds straight with no break. He’s training hard. Tyson is in phenomenal condition and great spirits.”

Continuing by addressing rumors Fury is back to his old partying ways, Salita added: “From a pure boxing point of view, he looks like he’s ready to fight next week.

“He’s in great shape; strength-wise, cardio-wise, skill-wise. Timing-wise. He’s never going to be Mr. Olympia, but don’t judge the book by the cover.

“The gym in Florida is like 97 degrees with humidity. After a couple of rounds, the ring floor heats up, and then the ceiling heats up. It’s close to being a sauna.

“For a little 140 pounder like me, it’s challenging, but for a guy like that. As big as he is, it shows he’s in phenomenal shape to be able to do fifteen rounds in those conditions.

“He’s a truly world-class athlete in every sense of the word.

DEONTAY WILDER CHALLENGE

“Tyson has been training throughout the whole process to get better, learning new things. And he’s so mentally strong that I don’t see ring rust or being out of a ring as a problem.

“At that level, it may even help him against Deontay. I don’t see how being out of the ring has hurt him based on what I saw in the gym.”

Fury puts his WBC championship on the line against Wilder and goes into the clash as a hot favorite.

The pair will once again headline the world’s boxing capital as Nevada stands still for a top division for the lineal and number one sport in the world.