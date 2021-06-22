Eric Puente and Omar Rosario stay undefeated in Las Vegas

June 22nd, 2021

Mikey Williams

Lightweight Eric Puente and junior welterweight Omar Rosario remained perfect by scoring big wins at The Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The duo are managed by Split-T Management.

Puente had to shake off an opening round knockdown to win a unanimous decision over Jose Antonio Meza in a lightweight bout.

In round one, Puente was sent to the canvas from a left hook. Puente showed a tremendous heart and determination as he fought himself back into the contest. By round three, Puente seized control of the bout, and won by scores of 58-55 twice to raise his perfect mark to 6-0. Meza falls to 7-6.

Rosario was very impressive by stopping previously undefeated JJ Mariano in the fourth and final round.

In the opening round, Rosario buckled Mariano. In round two, Rosario registered a knockdown, and later in the round he landed a hard hook that had Mariano staggering back yo his corner.

Rosario hurt Mariano several times in round three, and finished off Mariano with a left that sent Mariano down again, and the fight was stopped at 2:13.

Rosario of Caguas, PR is now 4-0 with two knockouts. Mariano is now 3-1.

Rosario said, “We took full advantage of the opportunity and put on a good performance on a great card. We got the job done against an opponent who was undefeated and who came to put up a great fight.”