Blair Cobbs targets another step up in class following latest win

June 22nd, 2021

Sye Williams

Undefeated welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs), wants a big fight after his TKO victory over Brad Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs), a 10-round bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions that took place this past Saturday on DAZN at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center.

Cobbs, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, stopped Soloman by way of fifth round TKO, and feels his victory over the crafty veteran garners a big fight with a meaningful name.

“I believe I showed that I deserve a big fight against a named opponent after my stoppage of Solomon,” said Cobbs. “There’s a lot of big fights out there for me and I just want an opportunity. I’m ready to fight all the big names in the welterweight division. Anyone who is ranked in the top ten, I’m coming for you.”

Training out of the Wild Card Boxing gym in Los Angeles with Freddie Roach was something new for Cobbs going into this fight, and he believes he has the right team intact to make a championship run.

“First I want to say that Freddie Roach has been a tremendous help in my development over the past year during the pandemic,” Cobbs continued.

“All of the Wild Card fighters came out on top this past weekend and the vibe we share in the gym is unbelievable.

“When your around great fighters at Wild Card, it gives you a confidence like you wouldn’t believe because you know you’re training at the best boxing gym in the world, with the best trainer. When I land that big fight, everyone will see that I belong with the elite in boxing.”