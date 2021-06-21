Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. says “he did good” despite total boxing humiliation

June 21st, 2021

Chris Farina

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. faced the ultimate humiliation after being beaten by a fighter who isn’t known as a professional boxer.

Chavez, a former world champion, was defeated by an MMA fighter in his own sport. He now must realize it’s time to retire.

Combat legend Anderson Silva came over to boxing and won an eight-round split decision. Silva was the more aggressive fighter and landed more.

He also had Chavez on the ropes for a good portion of the fight. After the fight, the scores read 77-75 twice for Silva and 77-75 Chavez.

Silva, 182 lbs of Brazil, is widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time and now has a professional boxing record of 2-1.

Chavez, who weighed in 2.4 lbs of the contracted weight of 182, is now 52-6.

“I’m so happy to be here. I want to thank Adidas for taking care of me and supplying me with all the gear needed to train for this fight. We won every round .

“This has been a dream of mine for many years. I did this because I have the best team. My team is my family. We did this together.

“Lots of hard work to get to this point. Absolutely will do this again,” said Silva.

“I did good. I just had some problems breathing, plus my ribs were kind of hurt. The cut didn’t affect me at all. I thought it could have been a draw,” said Chavez.

Melendez Decisions Torres

Jorge Luis Melendez won an eight-round unanimous decision over Kevin Torres in a super lightweight bout.

In Round One, Melendez dropped Torres with a left hook. In the round, Melendez began to bleed from his nose.

Melendez cruised down the stretch and won by 77-74, 76-74, and 77-75.

Melendez of Jalisco is 14-7. Torres of Bellingham, WA is 17-2.

“I came in very good shape.I tried to knock him out. But I threw good combinations. got cut on my eyebrow, and it didn’t bother me at all.

“I feel that I won this fight, and I am just waiting for another good fight and bigger opportunities.,” said Melendez

“He’s a tough fighter, a strong fighter. I wasn’t proud of my performance. It just wasn’t my night,” said Torres.

Further results:

Leonardo Padilla won an eight-round unanimous decision over Jesus Acosta in a junior lightweight bout.

Padilla, 129 lbs of Caracas, VEN is 20-3. Acosta, 129 lbs of Guadalajara is 15-3.

Cesar Gutierrez stopped Oscar Mejia in round one of a scheduled eight-round super lightweight bout.

Gutierrez dropped Mejia with a hard left hook, and the referee stopped the fight.

Gutierrez, 140 lbs of Guadalajara is 12-0 with five knockouts. Mejia, 137 lbs of Auguscalientes, MEX is 14-5.

Johan Alvarez, the nephew of Canelo Alvarez, made a successful pro debut with a 1st round stoppage over Erick Hernandez in a super featherweight bout,

In round one, Alvarez hurt Hernandez with a hard right to the head that resulted in an eight-count, Alvarez dropped Hernandez with a hard right, and the official stopped the fight at 2:41.

Alvarez of Guadalajra, MEX is 1-0 with one knockout. Hernandez of Guadalajara, MEX is 0-1.